American Idol season 21 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air another episode this week on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the second part of the Showstoppers round. The remaining contestants selected from the Hollywood Week round will perform in front of the judges in hopes of impressing them and earning a place in the Top 24 of the competition.

Episode 10 of American Idol will be a continuation of tonight's episode, which documented the first set of Hollywood Week contestants participating in the Showstoppers round where they performed with the help of a live band and in front of a live audience. They brought their best skills forward to stand a chance of competing in the Top 24.

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The show has seen many contestants become established artists with a global fan base.

Season 21 of the competition has also seen many up-and-coming singers perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

Which contestants are set to perform in the upcoming American Idol episode?

American Idol season 21 episode 10 is set to document the second part of the Showstoppers round. The chosen contestants crossed the blind auditions as well as the dramatic Hollywood Week round to enter this stage of the competition.

While the first set of participants have already performed, the next batch of singers will take to the stage in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

Check out which American Idol contestants will be performing in episode 10 (list below is according to the pictures released by ABC on its press site).

Marybeth Byrd Caroline Kole Preston Duffee Paige Anne Megan Danielle Matt Wilson Iam Tongi Colin Stough Elise Kristine Olivia Soli Mariah Faith Cam Amen Nailyah Serenity Hannah Nicolaisen Oliver Steele Mikenley Brown Austin Markham Dawson Wayne Trey Louis Elijah McCormick Emma Busse

Which American Idol contestants made it to the Top 24 tonight?

Tonight's episode began the Showstopper round of the competition. The first set of chosen contestants from the Hollywood Week round performed in front of a large audience and a live band. Many singers took risks by either letting go of their musical instruments or by choosing bold songs.

While some received tremendous applause from the audience and a standing ovation from the judges, others failed to make their mark this time around.

Check out which American Idol contestants made it to the Top 24.

Kaeyra Warren Peay Nutsa Michael Williams PJae Malik Heard We Ani Zachariah Smith Tyson Venegas Haven Madison Lucy Love

Adin Boyer was one of the strongest contenders this American Idol season. However, he fell short this time and was eliminated. While he couldn't go forward in the competition, he received an opportunity to write a song with Lionel Richie.

Fire Wilmore had a tumultuous journey this season. She was granted a second chance by Katy Perry. However, her performance wasn't up to the mark and the contestant had to bid farewell to the show.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. The upcoming episode will seal the top 24 contestants for this installment, who will then go on to perform at Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa. The singers will then be handed over to America for them to decide their favorites.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

