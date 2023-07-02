Tawnee Baird was a student at Salt Lake Community College when she was stabbed to death by her abusive girlfriend, Victoria Mendoza, in October 2014. The pair had first met in 2010 while serving time at a youth treatment center a few years. However, they had a tumultuous relationship from the beginning.

Authorities found Tawnee with at least 46 stab wounds in the passenger seat of her car while Victoria sat covered in blood behind the wheel. The latter was arrested and later admitted that the two were having an argument in the car when she stabbed the 21-year-old to death.

An upcoming episode of ID's American Monster is scheduled to chronicle Tawnee Baird murder and the events that led to the tragic incident. The episode, titled I Took Her Somewhere Peaceful, airs on the channel this Sunday, July 2, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode says:

"Tawnee Baird and Victoria Mendoza fall in love as teenagers despite their differing backgrounds, thanks to their shared love of music and dreams of fame; when passion turns to rage, only one young woman will make it out alive."

Tawnee Baird was stabbed at least 46 times by her partner of five years, Victoria Mendoza

Tawnee Baird and her 22-year-old partner of five years, Victoria Mendoza, lived together in Holladay, Utah. The couple met at a youth treatment center in 2010 when Tawnee was admitted to a behavioral health treatment facility for 90 days, following which they got involved in an abusive relationship.

On October 18, 2014, Tawnee and Victoria were driving back home after visiting friends in Ogden in the early hours when they started fighting, which turned violent. The physical altercation escalated when the latter, who was behind the wheel, pulled over in a parking lot and stabbed Tawnee multiple times. A subsequent autopsy showed that she was stabbed at least 46 times.

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria then called a relative who arrived at the scene of the crime, a parking lot at 2484 East Avenue in West Ogden, and made a 911 call. Authorities found them sometime around 1 am. Tawnee, whose body was found on the passenger seat, was declared dead, while the killer was found covered in blood behind the wheel.

Ogden Police Lieutenant, Tim Scott, described the incident as:

"responding on a call of a murder or someone wanting to turn themselves in for a murder."

Lieutenant Scott called that the fight between the couple a "violent, tumultuous encounter" that culminated "and lead to this incident where Ms Mendoza did stab her partner."

Victoria Mendoza claimed she stabbed Tawnee Baird during an escalated fight over a man

Victoria Mendoza was soon arrested for the murder of Tawnee Baird, following which investigators looking into the case learned about the couple's abusive relationship. They also found out that Victoria was jealous of the latter. She told police that she used a four-inch folding knife that she was carrying in her front pocket to fatally stab the 21-year-old while fighting over a man.

Tawnee's family later made statements alleging physical assault prior to the murder. These remarks were backed by old bruises found on the victim's body, a chipped tooth, and scratches on her skin.

The Cinemaholic reported that Victoria pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder before eventually pleading guilty. She was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Learn more about the case on American Monster this Sunday on ID.

