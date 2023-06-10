Amy Schumer X Vanderpump Rules: Hollywood actress calls Tom Sandoval “narcissist” and more on WWHL

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL), Amy Schumer shared her thoughts on Tom Sandoval and the drama surrounding him. The actress, who is a self-proclaimed Bravo super-fan shared her opinions on the drama around the Scandoval and the events of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Schumer appeared on WWHL on Thursday, June 9, 2023, at 10:15 pm ET, to promote her new show Emergency Contact streaming on Netflix.

In the unfiltered interview with Cohen, Schumer didn't hold back and even went on to call Tom Sandoval a "narcissist." However, she didn't stop there and even went on to share her perspective on Tom Sandoval's t-shirt comment, Scheana Shay's trailer footage, and James Kennedy's role in the group. The I Feel Pretty actress also shared her shocked reaction to Raquel Leviss' confession of lying about the affair timeline.

Amy Schumer slams Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval during her appearance on WWHL

Comedian Amy Schumer didn't hold anything back while giving her honest and unabashed opinion on Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and other cast members. She said that she is among the fans of the show who have religiously followed the show and watched the Vanderpump Rules reunion when it aired on May 24, 2023.

When she was asked what she felt about Vanderpump Rules before the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss scandal broke out, Amy made it clear that she didn't like Sandoval. She told Andy Cohen that she found Tom Sandoval annoying since the beginning of the show and thought that he was a megalomaniac. Schumer even went on to say:

"He's a narcissist so before any of this I have not been a Sandoval fan."

Fans in the audience appreciated and loved Amy Schumer's revelation as they hooted when she continued to tell them how she was a fan of Vanderpump Rules. She even told the audience that the show was a big part of her life and that she used her love for the show to interact with fellow fans at social events.

WWHL host Andy asked her thoughts on Raquel's revelation at the end of the final part of the Vanderpump Rules season ten reunion. Raquel Leviss had cleared up the timeline of her and Sandoval's relationship timeline, which a lot of the fans were interested to know about.

Amy Schumer said that she felt like the final segment of the reunion was intense and called it a sobering moment. She started of by confirming Raquel's age and saying that she felt like Sandoval was constantly abusive towards her as he told her what to say. Schumer added that it wasn't like Raquel was completely innocent in the affair scenario but that she didn't have the "Raquel rage" that some fans do.

Since Andy wanted to dig deep into what Amy felt about Tom Sandoval, he asked her whose emotional conversation with Sandoval moved her. He asked her if it was Tom's conversation with Ariana Madix or Scheana Shay, and Amy told him that none of these conversations moved her.

She added:

"I just think he's like such a deep narcissist. Like he's not, that none of it just register's you know".

She was also furious about Sandoval's comment on Ariana Madix keeping her t-shir on while they were getting intimate. Amy remarked on his comment and said that it was revolting.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 aired on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer's latest Netflix comedy special Emergency Contact is set to be released on the streaming channel on June 13, 2023.

