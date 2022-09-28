Andor Episode 4 review: Politically rich, vehemently driven, and very very real

After three episodes of Andor debuted in the previous week, a few fans were concerned about the show's relevance in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. One might think that this series, set right before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and days before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, wouldn't have much to explore. The reality, however, is quite the opposite.

With no Luke Skywalker to swing his sword in this era of rebels and fascists, the era of heroes requires more side characters to step to the forefront. That is exactly where the fourth episode of Andor excels at. The fourth episode, in a welcome departure from the previous episodes, explores almost too much of what Star Wars fans have wished for over the years. From mythical characters to an inside look at the Empire's bureaucratic system, this episode had too much and too little at the same time.

The fourth episode of Andor premiered on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Read on for a detailed review of the same.

Andor episode 4 review: Some pivotal characters and some steps towards expansion

If the first three episodes did not convince you that the universe Andor is dealing with is much larger than what we have previously seen in other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the fourth episode will undoubtedly demonstrate that the story is far more layered and intertwined than anything fans have seen from the franchise thus far.

It's amazing how the episodes progress at such a leisurely pace. Even in the fourth episode, the steps of the show are delicate, measured, and slow. The episode dealt with nearly three distinct plotlines, each of which moved at its own calculated pace.

The previous episode ended with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgrd) departing for unknown locations in the hopes of aiding the cause. They arrive in Aldhani, where Luthen has been collaborating with a small group of rebels. Aldhani's introduction is one of the more significant parts of this episode. Aldor continues to impress with its beautiful universe.

Another highlight of this episode is the appearance of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), a familiar face to all die-hard fans. Mon Mothma, who gives the character complete shape, turns out to be a much more layered character than most fans would expect but in a good way.

The series continues to investigate the empire's political aspects in unprecedented depth in this episode. This gives fans a closer look at the Empire, something that the rest of the Star Wars franchise failed to do.

The show's beauty isn't limited to either storylines, wars, characters, or settings. This overall combination is what makes this series so unique. The fourth episode opened many doors and introduced many characters without attempting to quicken the pace for convenience. Instead, this approach made the upcoming episodes much more interesting to watch.

The first four episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far