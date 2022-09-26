What time will Andor Season 1 episode 4 air on Disney +? Plot, release date and more details explored

The fourth episode of the highly anticipated Andor is expected to drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3 am ET. The series premiered last week with three episodes that brilliantly established the central plotline and conflict, setting the perfect tone for the rest of the season.

The series stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, and Stellan Skarsgård, among many others, in key roles. Without further ado, keep reading to know more details about the previous episodes of Andor episode 4, what to expect from the new episode, and more details.

Andor episode 4 preview, recap of previous episodes, and more details

In the upcoming episode, viewers can look forward to the show exploring Andor's backstory in more detail and capturing his rise as a rebellious hero. It will also be interesting to see how things pan out after Cassian teams up with the mysterious Luthen Rael to fight the Empire. Not much is known about the new episode of the show.

In the first three episodes, the series explores Andor's origins, his equation with his sister, and the struggles of growing up in Kenari. In the present, Andor kills two Pre-Mor employees, and since then, he's been on the run. The incident triggered off a series of events, establishing the central plot of the series.

Andor is looking forward to sell off an expensive starpath unit and seeks Bix's help to arrange for a buyer. Meanwhile, authorities receive a tip-off from Bix's lover about Andor's whereabouts, which infuriates Bix. During Andor's meeting with the buyer, who's revealed to be Luthen Rael, tension rises when Rael seems to know too much about Andor.

Rael says they should team up and fight the Empire, after which authorities arrive and a bloody battle begins. However, Andor and Rael manage to escape from the building on a ship, setting things up nicely for the upcoming episode.

More details about Andor plot and cast

Andor traces the origin story of the charismatic titular rebellious hero, exploring his childhood, early years, and his rise as a leader of Rogue One. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Disney:

''The ''Andor'' series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.''

The first three episodes have received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praises mostly directed towards the gripping plotline, characterization, and performances by the actors. Many reviews described the show as a slowburn, with the focus primarily being on the characters and their motives rather than action and contrived drama.

The show features several talented actors in prominent roles, including Diego Luna in the lead as Cassian Andor, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, among many others.

Andor is available for streaming on Disney+. The fourth episode will arrive on the platform on September 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far