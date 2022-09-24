5 lesser-known facts about Andor lead star Diego Luna

Diego Luna is a Mexican actor, director, and producer who started his acting career by starring in multiple popular telenovelas. He starred as Cassian Andor, a Rebel captain, and intelligence officer, in Gareth Edwards' 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He reprised his role as the titular Cassian in the recently released spin-off series Andor.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the series is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It follows the thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years that lead up to the film's events. The first three episodes of the show's first season premiered on Disney+ on September 21, 2022. The rest of the 12 episodes are scheduled to be released weekly from November 23. A second season comprising 12 episodes is currently in development.

Check out these interesting facts about the incredibly talented Diego Luna.

Five facts about Diego Luna that you might not know

1) He has a passion for photography

Diego Luna revealed in an episode of the ongoing GQ series, 10 Essentials, that he has a knack for photography. He explained that his grandfather was a photographer, and after he passed away, Diego and his father used his equipment to set up a dark room at their house and learned to take and develop photos.

Diego revealed that he is fond of analog photography because of the care required. He expressed that he is passionate about [translated from Spanish]:

“The whole process, that doesn't happen automatically, that requires you to think about the best way to photograph. A moment, an object, a person.”

2) He has been best friends with Gael García Bernal for over 40 years

Diego Luna and his childhood best friend Gael García Bernal starred in Alfonso Cuarón's Y Tu Mamá También (2001) as Tenoch and Julio, respectively. The pair have been friends since birth, as Bernal revealed in an interview that their parents were close and that he had met baby Diego when he was just a few days old. When they were young, they also appeared in the telenovela El Abuelo y Yo.

Diego and Bernal started a non-profit called Documental Ambulante AC in 2005, along with Elena Fortes. Their non-profit supports and promotes documentary filmmaking and hosts screenings, workshops, seminars, and industry panels throughout Mexico and abroad. Ambulante also hosts the largest documentary festival in Mexico.

In 2017, the duo teamed up to raise funds for a relief initiative following a devastating earthquake in Mexico. In 2018, they also launched their second production house, La Corriente del Golfo, based in Mexico. The two actor friends will reunite on the screen in the upcoming Hulu Spanish series La Máquina. Co-starring Eiza González, the series will follow:

“An aging boxer (played by García Bernal) whose crafty manager (played by Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at the title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.”

3) He has protested against the Mexican government

As a teenager, Diego Luna stood up for the rights of Indigenous people in Chiapas in an uprising organized by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) against Mexico's government. Encouraged by his family and teachers, he skipped school to join the protests. Diego stated to GQ:

“I was 15 years old, and I was feeling the responsibility of being a citizen in my country. I remember those days as being important. They defined me. I remember meeting amazing people of all ages, all worried about the same issues, and feeling part of something meaningful.”

4) He starred in a hit music video for Katy Perry

In 2011, Diego Luna appeared in the highly popular music video for Katy Perry's hit song The One That Got Away as the romantic artist who broke Katy's heart.

In an interview with Yahoo in 2016, Diego stated:

“I became The Guy from the Video. More people have seen that video than the people that have seen all my other films together.”

5) He sang in the animated film The Book of Life

Diego Luna voiced a character in the 2014 animated film The Book of Life. Diego voiced Manolo, a 'torero' or bullfighter who loved music, carried a guitar and two swords. The plot follows the young bullfighter, who Xibalba killed, and his journey back to the Land of the Living to be reunited with his love, María Posada.

Diego sang several songs for the film, including I Love You Too Much, I Will Wait, Can't Help Falling in Love with You, and Creep.

Don't forget to watch Andor only on Disney+.

