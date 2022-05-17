Peacock's latest biographical drama, Angelyne, will be released on May 19, 2022. The series examines the life of 80s pop icon Angelyne who appeared on a series of billboards in LA throughout the mid-80s and was widely noted for her iconic blonde hair and unique style.

The official synopsis of the show on Peacock's official YouTube channel reads:

''ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.''

The cast of the show features several acclaimed actors in pivotal roles. Read on to know more about them.

Angelyne cast list: Emmy Rossum, Alex Karpovsky, and others star in Peacock miniseries

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne

Emmy Rossum portrays the titular character of the show. Rosum is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the acclaimed comedy series, Shameless. She's also been a part of several films, including The Phantom of the Opera. She received widespread critical acclaim for Clint Eastwood's Mystic River, Poseidon, Beautiful Creatures, etc.

Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner

Alex Karpovsky portrays the role of a Hollywood journalist named Jeff Glasner. Karpovsky is widely known for his performance as Ray Ploshansky in the critically acclaimed HBO comedy series, Girls. He's also essayed the role of Craig Petrosian in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller Homecoming.

Hamish Linklater as Rick Krauss

Hamish Linklater essays the role of Rick Krauss. As an actor, Linklater is best known for his character Matthew Kimble in The New Adventures of Old Christine. He's also essayed pivotal roles in The Crazy Ones, and Legion shows. He received immense critical acclaim for his performance as Father Paul in Netflix's supernatural horror series, Midnight Mass.

Lukas Gage as Max Allen

Lukas Gage essays the role of Max Allen. Gage has been a part of numerous shows, including American Vandal and The White Lotus. He's also appeared in films like Moonshot and Midas Man.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Charlie Rowe and Martin Freeman in pivotal supporting roles.

Angelyne Trailer

Peacock's official YouTube channel released the trailer on April 19, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the flamboyant world of the 80s. The intriguing trailer perfectly balances the dramatic and comedic elements, and Emmy Rossum, in the lead role, is expected to knock it out of the park.

You can watch the show on Peacock on May 19, 2022.

