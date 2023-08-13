Anna Paul net worth: Fortune explored as the TikTok star announces split from boyfriend of eight years Glen Thomson

Social media star Anna Paul, who has an estimated net worth of 6-7 million dollars as per Trump Plaza, announced her split with Glen Thomson, her boyfriend of eight years. The 24-year-old shared the news in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, August 12.

Anna said that she is aware that her viewers look up to their relationship as something ideal and that it makes everyone believe in love. She added that she and Glen still love each other a lot and that it was a mutual breakup.

The 24-year-old continued that the two of them had been together since they were 15 or 16, and despite having a lot of love for each other, they are not in a relationship anymore. Anna declared both her and Glen’s relationship status as single.

The video ended with Glen appearing to give Anna an affectionate forehead kiss, and then the two of them turned to the camera to flash their soft smiles.

This sudden announcement left Anna’s followers in shock and confusion, as they kept wondering what could have been the reason behind their breakup since the two appeared to be on good terms in the video.

Fans react to Anna Paul's breakup announcement with Glen Thomson

Anna's followers were heartbroken after learning that their favorite couple had broken up. Some fans hoped that Anna and Glen would find their way back to each other in the future.

Fans left kind messages for both Anna and Glen and wished them both happiness in life. (Image via TikTok/@anna..paull)

Glen Thomsonn speaks about his split with Anna Paul

Anna Paul and Glen Thomson have been dating since 2015. Glen has also supported Anna with her OnlyFans account, as he is the one helping the influencer film her X-rated videos for the platform.

Glenn also shared the news on his Instagram stories, which Anna later reposted. They both stuck to the same message: that they were on good terms. Glenn also wrote that there has been a lot of talks about one of them cheating on the other and clarified that neither of them cheated and that he and Anna are not that kind of people. He added that all breakups are not toxic.

Glen Thomson's Instagram stories about his and Anna Paul's mutual breakup. (Image via Instagram/@glenthomsonn)

Anna Paul rose to fame through her miscellaneous content on various social media platforms. She posts videos about her lifestyle on TikTok, where she has over 7 million followers. Anna also shares vlogs on YouTube, where she has over 373K subscribers.