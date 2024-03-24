Annemarie Wiley confirms exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reflects on her "rookie mistake"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley confirmed her exit from the Bravo reality television show on Thursday, March 21. The 41-year-old nurse anesthesiologist joined the series as a main housewife in season 13, which concluded on March 13.

Annemarie Wiley’s departure from the show comes only one season after her debut. The TV personality took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement addressing her exit.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement”

Annemarie believes sticking strictly to what was instructed to her was a “rookie mistake”, while also emphasizing that her unique journey did not make it to the final cut.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame Annemarie Wiley unpacks her journey

According to the 41-year-old, she never auditioned to be on the show. Instead, Annemarie was approached mid-season by RHOBH makers. She claimed to be excited about the opportunity and followed exactly what was instructed to her throughout the filming of season 13. Annemarie assumed that’s how the “game was played” in the reality TV scene, until she learned otherwise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills articulated in her statement:

“Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake. What I am disappointed about is that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story.”

Addressing her controversial comment about castmate Sutton’s narrow esophagus, Annemarie clarified again:

“Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL.”

In her note, the reality star discussed the elaborative plans she had for the next season unbeknownst that her journey would be short-lived. Annemarie had a mission to portray her family as a strong “black unit” in Beverly Hills.

“What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong black man as my husband, who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily. It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid black family unit and that ‘true black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame also expressed the qualms she had after watching her debut season play on TV screens. Annemarie shared that her real journey, which included sensitive documentation about losing her mother to cancer, among other issues, were taped but didn’t make it to the final cut. She added:

“My struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer withing weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents. All of which was taped, but never shown last season, among other things.”

While concluding the statement, Annemarie thanked all her supporters for showering her with love and accepting her real personality.

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.