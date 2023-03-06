"Another nail in the woke Disney coffin": Zip a Dee Doo Dah racist lyrics controversy explained

Due to concerns regarding racial sensitivity, Disneyland removed the phrase "zip a dee doo dah” from its in-park parade theme song, Magic Happens. However, many did not take the news in a positive light as they mocked the company for being "woke."

Disney decided to change the phrase, which originated from the 1946 Disney musical Song of the South, and has long been criticized for its racist and stereotypical portrayal of black people living in the post-Civil War American South. The phrase was used in the parade soundtrack before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, forcing the events as well as the park to close down temporarily.

In recent years, the amusement park has also altered or closed several other events and attractions that had references to Song of the South as the company continues to dissociate its connection with the film. Moreover, in January 2023, Splash Mountain was permanently shut down by Walt Disney World as the log flume ride featured characters and music from the film.

Several netizens called Disney out as "woke" after it removed "Zip a dee doo dah" from its parade soundtrack

Disney has already been branded as the "wokest" place on the planet rather than the happiest one by Twitter users. After its decision to remove the "zip a dee doo dah" phrase from its parade song, many internet users expressed their discontent with Disney's decision.

Some wondered what was deemed by Disney as racist in the film Song of the South for them to remove the catchy "zip a dee doo dah" from its park music. User @Tango6Actual even took a sarcastic jab at Disney and wrote that its removal of the "zip a dee doo dah" phrase from Disney's vocabulary has made racism go extinct.

𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗼𝟲𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮l ©️ 🇺🇸 @Tango6Actual I’m so glad Disney has removed the term ‘Zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ from its vocabulary. Everyone knows this has been the root cause of racism for decades. Racism is now extinct. I’m so glad Disney has removed the term ‘Zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ from its vocabulary. Everyone knows this has been the root cause of racism for decades. Racism is now extinct.

MrBill @MrWilliam46 Disney now considers the line “zip-a-dee-doo-dah" racist. #WTF is wrong with Disney. Disney now considers the line “zip-a-dee-doo-dah" racist. #WTF is wrong with Disney. 😡

Stan @stanpcfl Just when I thought that Disney was beginning to get it, Disneyland has removed the phrase "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from the music of its in-park parades due to racial sensitivity concerns. Woke is a joke! Just when I thought that Disney was beginning to get it, Disneyland has removed the phrase "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from the music of its in-park parades due to racial sensitivity concerns. Woke is a joke!

The Hope Of Audacity @GHBrady_28 "Disneyland has removed the phrase "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from the music of its in-park parades due to racial sensitivity concerns."



My, oh my, what a Woke-ity

day. "Disneyland has removed the phrase "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" from the music of its in-park parades due to racial sensitivity concerns."My, oh my, what a Woke-ityday.

🤖 🅽🅿🅲 🆂🅻🅰🆈🅴🆁 🤖 @RobotPolisher



Extremely Graphic Violent Racism



“Zip-a-dee-doo-dah” is SO controversial and SO dangerous that Disney has locked “Song Of The South” away for decades and even kept it off the extensive library of Disney+! ***TRIGGER WARNING***Extremely Graphic Violent Racism“Zip-a-dee-doo-dah” is SO controversial and SO dangerous that Disney has locked “Song Of The South” away for decades and even kept it off the extensive library of Disney+! ***TRIGGER WARNING***🚨 Extremely Graphic Violent Racism 🚨“Zip-a-dee-doo-dah” is SO controversial and SO dangerous that Disney has locked “Song Of The South” away for decades and even kept it off the extensive library of Disney+! https://t.co/vojoZX8x4V

Johnald on vacation ✨🤩 @GrandCalStan PLZ THEM REPLACING ZIP A DEE DO DAH WITH THINK OF THE HAPPIEST THINGS SOUNDS SO BAD HAHAHAHA PLZ THEM REPLACING ZIP A DEE DO DAH WITH THINK OF THE HAPPIEST THINGS SOUNDS SO BAD HAHAHAHA

AppSame @AppSame The world is safe now all wars have ended, and there is no more racism or hate thanks to this.

Disneyland removes controversial ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ lyric from its parade. The world is safe now all wars have ended, and there is no more racism or hate thanks to this.Disneyland removes controversial ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ lyric from its parade.

James @swampdrainage Disney is removing the "zip-a-dee-doo-dah” phrase from its parks because its racist! Yet another reason to avoid anything Disney especially if you have young children. Disney is removing the "zip-a-dee-doo-dah” phrase from its parks because its racist! Yet another reason to avoid anything Disney especially if you have young children.

The phrase “zip a dee doo dah” debuted in Disneyworld’s Magic Happens parade in March 2020. It returned after almost a three-year hiatus since the pandemic. After being reintroduced to visitors in January, spectators described the song as a celebration of magical moments from legendary stories by Disney.

The film Song of the South was also criticized by viewers for its idealistic demonstration of spiritual black American men and their seemingly nostalgic portrayal of the antebellum South.

dave davanzo @ Joe Balloon Buffoon Biden @cbleguy Zip Bah Dee do dah goes Woke . Disney is doing away with the song in its parades because of possible racist over tones connected to the movie Song of the South . More Disney BS caving to the left . Zip Bah Dee do dah goes Woke . Disney is doing away with the song in its parades because of possible racist over tones connected to the movie Song of the South . More Disney BS caving to the left .

Walt Disney World and Disneyland announced in 2020 that the Splash Mountain ride was being “completely reimagined” because of its association with the film. The ride is now being revamped to incorporate characters from “The Princess and the Frog”, the 2009 animated movie, featuring Disney’s first Black princess. Splash Mountain is scheduled to open in 2024.

In 2020, Disney claimed that the modified concept of the Splash Mountain ride is inclusive, and everyone will be able to connect with it as well as get inspired by it.

The catchy phrase, “zip a dee doo dah” has become a staple in pop culture ever since its release, despite the criticism over it. Disneyland officials said that the catchphrase was being removed from all their songs played in Downtown Disney. In 2021, the phrase was also omitted from the song played at the King Arthur Carrousel.

This decision was taken as part of an initiative to provide an inclusive environment for visitors and to feature stories and characters that are relevant. Other steps include implementing an anti-racism training course for park employees, changing the park’s policy so that staff don’t use gendered greetings, giving old characters from Disney stories or movies progressive makeovers, and omitting offensive imagery from rides.

Disney has recently taken numerous steps towards becoming what netizens have labeled “woke.” The company included a kiss between two female characters in the 2022 movie Lightyear. Moreover, they cast Halle Bailey, a black American actress, in their upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid.

The company, which was previously notorious for incorporating numerous offensive stereotypes and racist undertones in its old movies and stories, has been praised by many ever since it began to create more inclusive and considerate content in recent times. However, some still wondered if Disney has taken its “wokeness” a bit too far.

