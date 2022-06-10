Arcade fire 2022 tour: New dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire has announced additional dates for their upcoming tour. The band's latest tour dates include stops at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in November and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in December. The band announced their tour earlier this month in support of their upcoming album WE.

They had previously added dates in Boston, San Francisco, and Washington DC and have since expanded the tour. American musician Beck will open Arcade Fire’s set in North America with acoustic sets. Check all Arcade Fire tour dates below:

Arcade Fire 2022 Tour dates

July 29 -- Osheaga Montreal, Canada

August 30 -- 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

August 31 -- 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

September 2 2 -- Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK

September 3 -- AO Arena Manchester, UK

September 5 -- OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

September 8 -- The O2 London, UK

September 11 -- Zenith Lille, France

September 12 -- Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium

September 14 -- Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

September 15 -- Accor Arena Paris, France

September 17 -- Mediolanum Forum Milan, Italy

September 18 -- Olympiahalle Munich, Germany

September 21 -- WiZink Center Madrid, Spain

September 22 -- Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

September 23 -- Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

September 25 -- Arkea Arena Bordeaux, France

September 26 -- Zenith de Nantes Nantes, France

September 28 -- Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Holland

September 29 -- Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

October 1 -- Torwar Warsaw, Poland

October 27 -- The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

October 28 -- The Anthem Washington, D.C.

October 29 -- The Anthem Washington, DC, USA

November 1 -- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ

November 4 -- Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

November 8 -- MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA

November 9 -- MGM Fenway Music Hall Boston, MA, USA

November 10 -- Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

November 12 -- United Center Chicago, IL

November 13 -- The Armory Minneapolis, MN

November 16 -- The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

November 17 -- The Kia Forum Los Angeles, CA

November 19 -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

November 20 -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA

November 22 -- Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

November 25 -- Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

November 27 -- Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

December 1 -- Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

December 2 -- Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

More about Arcade Fire and their new album

Arcade Fire is a Canadian indie rock band comprising husband and wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, with Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and Jeremy Gara. The band featured another member, Will Butler, Win's younger brother, who left Arcade Fire in 2021 after spending eighteen years with the band. The reasons behind his departure are unknown.

Former core member Sarah Neufeld and multi-instrumentalists Paul Beaubrun, Dan Boeckner, and Eric Heigle are part of the band's current touring lineup. The band's studio albums feature contributions from composer and violinist Owen Pallett.

Arcade Fire released their sixth studio album, WE, on May 6, 2022, through Columbia Records. The album has been produced by Nigel Godrich and band members Win Butler and Régine Chassagne. It was recorded in New Orleans, El Paso, Texas, and Mount Desert Island in Maine.

The album’s name comes from the Russian dystopian novel We by Yevgeny Zamyatin.

We is the band's last album to feature multi-instrumentalist Will Butler, who departed the band in 2021 shortly after its completion. Before the album was released, the band released singles The Lightning I, II and Unconditional I (Lookout Kid). The album debuted at number six on the US Billboard 200 chart in its first week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far