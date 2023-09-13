Archer season 14 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The animated spy-comedy series Archer is on its final run with season 14. The adult sitcom will drop its fourth episode of the fourteenth season at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on September 13, 2023, on FXX.

As the show continues to evolve and surprise viewers worldwide, one thing is for sure - Sterling Archer has taken the backseat while Lana Kane is here to direct. Besides, the fourth episode brings Barry back.

Archer season 14 episode 4 release timings for different time zones

The fourth episode will hit the screens on September 13, 2023. While the episodes drop at 10 p.m. ET/PT domestically, the timings for different regions vary.

Look at the list of release times to catch the continuation of the story.

United Kingdom: 12 p.m. BST on September 13, 2023

Canada: 3 a.m. ET on September 13, 2023

Australia: 8 a.m. AEST on September 13, 2023

India: 2:30 p.m. IST on September 13, 2023

Korea: 9 a.m. KST on September 13, 2023

Japan: 10 a.m. JST on September 13, 2023

Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on September 13, 2023

Archer fans can catch on the episode on Hulu from September 14, 2023, onwards.

Barry returns with

FX released the trailer for the fourth episode of the final season, Chill Barry, on September 9, 2023. Barry or Bartholomew Aloysius Dylan, voiced by Dave Willis, is back with the gang but does not look keen on cooperating with them. He is as cold as the refrigerator avatar in which he appears.

The trailer shows Archer, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, exclaiming,

"Barry? You're alive? In a refrigerator."

Written by Mark Ganek, the episode shows Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) taking charge of the quest as she orders the strike team to be back in the field. This time around, too, Archer is seen with his glass of drink during the mission and defends himself by saying,

"You have to stay committed."

Episode 3, titled Plaque Removal, sees the gang protect the British Museum to safeguard its artifacts. Besides, Lana is also on the field, building a bond with other female agents. Her involvement comes with an ulterior motive - she is trying to enroll her daughter in a well-to-do British school.

Expand Tweet

Sterling continues to hit on the curator of the British Museum but to no end. Pam is trying to pick up an English accent with her HR responsibilities on the side. The third episode sees her with a pile of paperwork and the task of assessing new employees. She brings Cheryl and Cyril on board to help her with the interviews.

The third episode sees an exciting reference to Indiana Jones wherein the smuggler with the whip who is on the truck carrying artifacts steals the gold tablet and declares,

"This does not belong in a museum."

As the team sets on their mission to learn more about the mystery building, tune into the final season on September 13, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.