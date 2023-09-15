Adam Reed's Archer is back with another year of Sterling Archer's antics as the group prepares to bid its fans a final goodbye. The fourteenth and final season of Archer has recently aired its fourth episode, titled Chill Barry, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The episode brought back an old character, Archer's arch-nemesis turned friend, Barry, formally known as Bartholomew Aloysius Dylan. Bringing a twist to the storyline, the show attempts to keep its old dysfunctional gang intact along with a few new faces to work with.

The voice actors for the roles on the show include H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Amber Nash, and Adam Reed himself.

Archer season 14 episode 4 review: What was Barry doing in the episode?

The fourth episode of season 14 brings back an old villain and his alter ego, Barry, or Bartholomew Aloysius Dylan. The episode opens with Pam, Dr. Krieger, Cyril, and Cheryl killing their time when Sterling steps in with a surprising delivery. Inside the package lay a mini fridge with the consciousness of Barry begging them not to blow up the mysterious box.

Archer exclaims while opening the box,

"Barry! Thank Cyborg Jesus. You're alive? Why are you in a box?"

Cut to the next scene after the opening credits, the team places Barry in the break room with jokes of appliance racism and fridges thrown here and there. Shortly after, Lana (Aisha Tyler) debriefs the team about the imminent threat Barry informs them about - Other Barry who is back.

He explains how he gets trapped in a refrigerator when Barry was put down in the past saying,

"The electrical surge somehow let me reach out and find this Wi-Fi-enabled fridge and transfer my consciousness."

He was left behind by the time he could get it running he was left alone to fend for himself and after much trial, he landed at the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). Even though there is no clarity on how Other Barry is back, Barry accompanies them on their mission to hunt him down.

Lana moves into dividing the team into two separate missions associated with Other Barry, and everyone gets to work. Dr. Krieger had mentioned Yucca Mountain, a half-finished government nuclear waste plant that drew power from the Hoover Dam. Without wasting a moment, the team landed at the site while Lana and Zara went on a side mission to a ball event.

Soon enough the team at Other Barry's laboratory enter a gunfight and end up discovering the nanobots that he has been making use of. Shortly after, Other Barry catches Cyril off-guard and injects nanobots into him, turning him into a puppet.

In a heated situation where Other Barry takes the team hostage, Archer sets himself free with the Doctor's directed acid cutter and attacks Other Barry. On the other hand, refrigerated Barry takes his chance and traps Barry inside the fridge compartment.

While the issue at hand is taken care of, Barry leaves the episode on a suspicious note when he wonders how he keeps waking up even though he has lost his materialistic body. Season 14 brings artificial intelligence into the scene as an actual threat.

Watch Archer Season 14 Episode 5, titled Keys Open Doors, on FX on September 20, 2023, and a day later on Hulu.