The fourteenth and final season of Archer will be releasing its seventh episode out of the eight episodes slated for release every Wednesday until October 11, 2023.

The seventh episode of Archer, Mission Out of Control Room, written by Asha Michelle Wilson, will be dropped on October 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX. Fans of the adult animated comedy series will be able to continue with the mission as Lana and her team try to balance two missions together, only to encounter technical difficulties that make life difficult.

Mark your calendars and be prepared to join Sterling Archer and the team on another adventure before the cast bids us farewell in another episode.

Archer season 14 episode 7 release timings for different time zones

The Adam Reed black comedy will be back with its seventh episode, titled Mission Out of Control Room, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time. While the timings for the United States have been mentioned, the time of release for other regions will vary accordingly.

Look at the list of release times to catch the continuation of the story.

United Kingdom: 12 p.m. BST on October 4, 2023

Canada: 3 a.m. ET on October 4, 2023

Australia: 8 a.m. AEST on October 4, 2023

India: 2:30 p.m. IST on October 4, 2023

Korea: 9 a.m. KST on October 4, 2023

Japan: 10 a.m. JST on October 4, 2023

Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on October 4, 2023

Archer fans will be able to watch the episode on the day of its release on FXX. The episodes will be made available on Hulu a day after the release.

Mission Out of Control Room: Season 14 episode 7 details explored

The teaser trailer for the seventh episode of season 14 gives away an essential detail of the episode's storyline: the launch of another mission. As Lana looks over from the control room, she announces,

"Six agents, one mission."

The seventh episode lays the foundation for the final episode as it reintroduces a character from the team's past, Fabian Kingsworth. The eighth episode, titled Breaking Fabian, will continue with the story told in the upcoming episode.

Lana Kane, the new face of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), gives the viewers and her team a clear idea of what their mission is throughout the episodes in season 14. Archer and his team are required to trap a drug kingpin one time, while other times they are busy taking down Barry. One mission after another, the season has built up to the final episode as the penultimate chapter explores how things go haywire at the headquarters.

The next scene cuts to members of the team throwing up. The reason could very well be Cheryl's party sub that she brings into the control room for a celebration. Meanwhile, Lana learns a few truths about handling a spy agency, while the rest of the team welcomes a new character and also faces technical issues in between. The cast and crew of Archer have made sure to keep the plot under wraps so far.

The official synopsis for episode 7, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

"Lana monitors simultaneous missions in her state-of-the-art control room, but Archer and the gang experience technical difficulties."

Tune in to watch the new episode airing on October 4, 2023, at 10 pm on FXX and Hulu.