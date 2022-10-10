Arctic Monkeys 2023 European tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced their European tour dates for 2023. The trek will kick off on April 24 in Tipsarena, Linz, and will run through May 9 in Accor Arena in Paris. The band will receive support on their European tour from Inhaler. Arctic Monkeys previously announced the details for their Australia, UK, and US tours earlier this year, which will conclude on September 30. Tickets for the European tour will be available from 10 AM CEST on October 14 via Ticketmaster.
The band is scheduled to release their seventh studio album, The Car, next year. Arctic Monkeys premiered two songs There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, in Zurich last month.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 Europe Tour Dates
April 24 – Tipsarena, Linz
April 25 – Zenith, Munich
April 27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
April 29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
April 30 – Spektrum, Oslo
May 2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
May 3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
May 5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
May 8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
May 9 – Accor Arena, Paris
Arctic Monkeys US Tour 2023 dates
Earlier this month, the band announced their North American Tour 2023 with Fontaines. Tickets for the tour dates are available via the band's website. Here are the tour dates:
- August 25 – The Armory, Minneapolis
- August 26 – The Armory, Minneapolis
- August 27 – United Center, Illinois
- August 29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston
- August 30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
- September 1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
- September 2 – Bell Centre, Montreal
- September 3 – TD Garden, Boston
- September 5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia
- September 7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia
- September 8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
- September 9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
- September 11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
- September 12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
- September 13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
- September 15 – Moody Center, Austin
- September 16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
- September 18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
- September 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
- September 20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
- September 22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- September 23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
- September 24 – Moda Center, Portland
- September 26 – Chase Center, San Francisco
- September 27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
- September 29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles
- September 30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles
More about Arctic Monkeys’ new album
Arctic Monkeys announced their new album called The Car last month in October. The album is a follow-up to their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and is written by the band’s frontman Alex Turner. It was produced by James Fors with the cover art shot by drummer Matt Helders. Since their last big release, Arctic Monkeys have shared the B-side Anyways and released a live album for charity which was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
The band has performed singles including There’d Better Be A Mirrorball for the first time at an intimate theater gig in Brooklyn. The band also performed unreleased songs, including Body Paint, Mr Schwartz, and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am from their upcoming album.
The band's current lineup consists of Alex Turner, who is the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jamie Cook, the guitarist, Nick O’Malley, the bass guitarist, and Matt Helders, the drummer and back vocals.