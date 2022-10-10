Arctic Monkeys 2023 European tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced their European tour dates for 2023. The trek will kick off on April 24 in Tipsarena, Linz, and will run through May 9 in Accor Arena in Paris. The band will receive support on their European tour from Inhaler. Arctic Monkeys previously announced the details for their Australia, UK, and US tours earlier this year, which will conclude on September 30. Tickets for the European tour will be available from 10 AM CEST on October 14 via Ticketmaster.

The band is scheduled to release their seventh studio album, The Car, next year. Arctic Monkeys premiered two songs There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, in Zurich last month.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Europe Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys @ArcticMonkeys Arctic Monkeys announce their European Tour 2023 with special guests @InhalerDublin . Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday 14th October. arcticmonkeys.com/europeantour20… Arctic Monkeys announce their European Tour 2023 with special guests @InhalerDublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday 14th October. arcticmonkeys.com/europeantour20… https://t.co/xvlIscgBem

April 24 – Tipsarena, Linz

April 25 – Zenith, Munich

April 27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

April 29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

April 30 – Spektrum, Oslo

May 2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

May 3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

May 5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

May 8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

May 9 – Accor Arena, Paris

Arctic Monkeys US Tour 2023 dates

Arctic Monkeys @ArcticMonkeys Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin . Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: arcticmonkeys.com/northamericant… Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: arcticmonkeys.com/northamericant… https://t.co/u5zNUTrulz

Earlier this month, the band announced their North American Tour 2023 with Fontaines. Tickets for the tour dates are available via the band's website. Here are the tour dates:

August 25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

August 26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

August 27 – United Center, Illinois

August 29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

August 30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

September 1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

September 2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

September 3 – TD Garden, Boston

September 5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

September 7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

September 8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

September 9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

September 11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

September 12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

September 13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

September 15 – Moody Center, Austin

September 16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

September 18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

September 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

September 20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

September 22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

September 23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

September 24 – Moda Center, Portland

September 26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

September 27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

September 29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

September 30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

More about Arctic Monkeys’ new album

Arctic Monkeys announced their new album called The Car last month in October. The album is a follow-up to their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and is written by the band’s frontman Alex Turner. It was produced by James Fors with the cover art shot by drummer Matt Helders. Since their last big release, Arctic Monkeys have shared the B-side Anyways and released a live album for charity which was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The band has performed singles including There’d Better Be A Mirrorball for the first time at an intimate theater gig in Brooklyn. The band also performed unreleased songs, including Body Paint, Mr Schwartz, and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am from their upcoming album.

The band's current lineup consists of Alex Turner, who is the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jamie Cook, the guitarist, Nick O’Malley, the bass guitarist, and Matt Helders, the drummer and back vocals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far