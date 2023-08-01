Are Angus Cloud and Mac Miller related? Ages explored as fans draw up similarities between the two after former's death

Fans have drawn similarities between Angus Cloud and Mac Miller after the former passed away on July 31, at the age of 25. Angus, who rose to fame for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, bore a striking facial resemblance with late American rapper Mac Miller.

However, the two did not have a familial connection. But ever since Angus appeared as Fezco on the show, fans started pointing out the similarities between him and Mac Miller. Angus was called Miller’s doppelganger by many. Some of Miller’s fans even got emotional over seeing the actor as he reminded them of the rapper.

h ♡ @CLUBDOL4N welp my day is ruined. angus cloud was genuinely someone I loved. He reminded me a lot of mac miller and I took comfort in that :(. Rest in peace angus

Mac Miller, who was born in 1992, died from an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol at the age of 26, on September 7, 2018. Although the exact cause of Angus Cloud’s death has not yet been disclosed, according to information obtained from sources by TMZ, the actor’s mother made a 911 call on Monday, reporting a possible drug overdose.

Vision4theBlind @Vision4theBlind



Angus died at 25 and Mac at 26



What is going on here? Angus Cloud and the rapper Mac Miller look almost identicalAngus died at 25 and Mac at 26What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/2R02qTifOM

Angus’ family announced the tragic news in a statement, sharing that the actor had recently buried his father and was battling mental health issues.

Fans draw similarities between Angus Cloud and Mac Miller after actor's death

Mac Miller's fans who took comfort in watching Fezco on Euphoria are devastated after receiving the news of Angus Cloud’s death. Many expressed how it has taken them back in time when Miller passed away. Several fans said that they have to go through the pain twice as they have now lost both Mac Miller and Angus.

People took to Twitter to share side-by-side photos of the two stars and mourn their deaths.

𝖗𝖆𝖊 🪬 @megaa_mich super creepy how everyone always said how angus cloud is mac miller’s twin & they both passed away by overdose at a young age. 🕊️

Tricia's Daughter @Pununum Angus Cloud reminded me so much of Mac Miller and I think that’s why I loved his character so much. I don’t know how Euphoria will be without Fez. He was the glue of the show. This death cut me deap pic.twitter.com/9ewn9pcWhy

✩☆✩ 𝔩𝔢𝔵 ✩☆✩ @_lexvy angus cloud reminded me so much of mac miller, it’s rly sad that they’re both gone :((((((

siren @altafrodisiac Angus Cloud, Fez, is and was so iconic. This brings back similar feelings and my reaction to when Mac Miller passed away. Rest well, Angus. pic.twitter.com/KeQEHnoQyC

Siboney.22 @sugarplumSibo #RIPAngusCloud Bro I’m actually so sad about Angus Cloud’s death. He reminded me so much of Mac Miller and had such an amazing vibe. Euphoria will definitely not be the same

gigi @le_debut Angus Cloud passed away at 25. His likeness to Mac Miller and young passing really just made me sick to my stomach at Mac Miller again too. This is very very sad. Wow

Angus Cloud was struggling with suicidal thoughts

The statement from the actor’s family read:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

His family shared that Angus had to intensely struggle with the loss of his father. The statement continued:

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud shared a photo of his father on his Instagram two weeks ago and wrote that he missed him.

As per a source close to the family, the actor had been combating severe suicidal thoughts after his return from Ireland where his father had been buried. The actor was staying with his family in Oakland, California, as he was trying to overcome his grief.

Angus previously refused to play Mac Miller in his possible biopic. The actor reasoned that he did not believe he was prepared enough to take on someone’s legacy and attempt to replay that. He called Miller a legend and said that he was going to remain one.