Are Ben and Camille still together? Below Deck star shares relationship details post Leigh-Ann drama during season finale

Below Deck season 10 featured a very intense love triangle between Ben, Camille, and Leigh-Ann. Ben and Camille had dated for three weeks before the latter was fired in episode 9. They did not define their relationship but continued talking, ultimately deciding to meet in the Dominican Republic. However, his Tinder match, Leigh-Ann, joined the yacht in episode 14. They flirted with each other and were also seen kissing in the season finale.

In the end, Ben, however, made the decision to pursue Camille and followed his heart to the Dominican Republic. He posted two posts on Instagram, showing that he did meet up with Camille in the country and that they spent 10 days together. Comparing it to a primary school crush, Ben fell in love with this "wild spark."

One of the posts features a photo of the couple, while the other features a video montage of them surfing, swimming, and enjoying boat roads together.

He found it difficult to accept their conclusion that it was not meant to be. The Below Deck star added:

"We are not together anymore (but) in a perfect world it would have been something of a fairytale. We both organically fell in love with one another and had many, many memories to share throughout this whole (Below Deck) journey."

He finally advised his fans to follow their heart in “any direction (it) may lead,” even if it hurts them.

Ben and Leigh-Ann also dated for a month after Below Deck

In an Instagram reply, Ben revealed that he did get in touch with Leigh-Ann, but their relationship also did not work out. Leigh-Ann explained in an Instagram post that she did not know about Camille and Ben’s connection when she first came on board. Other Below Deck crew members found them more compatible than Camille and Ben, who also did not stop Leigh-Ann from flirting with him.

She was heartbroken to see Ben leave for another woman, stating:

"Obviously, I felt hurt and messed around as I was being dragged into this love triangle. However, I fully supported him and wished him the best in his decision."

Leigh-Ann apologized to Camille for flirting with Ben after the show. Later, Ben reached out to her within three weeks, revealing that things had ended between him and Camille. It was then that Ben and Leigh-Ann moved in together. Leigh-Ann said:

"I was there for him as he was getting through his breakup and was a shoulder to lean on. I did everything in my will to put a smile on his face every day even though it was killing my own mental health."

Ben accepted a job elsewhere, but they had discussed traveling and working together in South Africa. After maintaining contact for a while, Ben stopped getting in touch with her. Although this pained her, she has since "come to peace with not getting an answer."

It is unknown if Ben dated anyone else after Leigh-Ann.

All episodes of Below Deck season 10 are now available on the Peacock streaming application. Fans can also stream the show on Fubo TV and Vudu.

