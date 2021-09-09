Are Big T and Logan Sampedro dating now? Here's the truth behind "The Challenge" contestants' relationship

MTV's The Challenge Season 37: Spies, Lies, and Allies premiered on August 11, and ever since episode 4, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley and Logan Sampedro have showcased several instances of a brewing romance between them.

Even The Challenge's social media promo sensationalized this potential development. The Instagram clip, dropped on September 8 showcased the rumored couple cozying up to each other whilst on the Challenge HQ grounds. The post was captioned,

"Seems like Logan and Big T are starting to get a little cozy."

The episode had moments where Logan taught Tula some defensive moves and had some "cozy" moments with her as they sparred.

Around two weeks after the series premiere, Logan Sampedro shared a video on Cameo, where he said:

"I love Big T, as a friend, okay?...as a friend."

A brief overview of Big T and Logan Sampedro's dating rumors after The Challenge's 37th Season

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley is reported to be around 27 or 29-years old. She has been a veteran of survival game shows. Previously, Big T has appeared in 2019's British MTV series Shipwrecked: Battle of The Islands.

Furthermore, the London native has participated in MTV's The Challenge spinoffs World of The Wars 2 and Total Madness. Although Big T was eliminated early on in those series, the star still is a veteran of MTV's game shows.

In episode 4, Big T and Logan had interviews that hinted at their on-screen romance. She mentioned,

"I might have a little crush [insinuating about Logan]."

Big T has previously found herself allying with rookies, and she has now found an ally in Logan Sampedro this season. In episode 4, Big T also mentions that she was very comfortable with Logan, who did not make it feel like they were competing in a game.

Meanwhile, Survivor Spain star Logan had mentioned that they liked each other for their personalities, which is,

"bigger than the physical [attraction]."

Even though MTV is hyping up the potential "showmance" between Big T and Logan, it is clear after Logan's public admission on Cameo that the two are likely not in a relationship with each other.

Last season, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley shared a bond with her ally and three-time champion Chris "CT" Tamburello. However, Tula was eliminated after losing a battle to Amber Borzotra.

Season 37 of The Challenge also showcased hints of an on-screen romance between Tori Deal and Kelz Dyke, followed by Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat also showcased the sparks of a potentially budding romance.

Meanwhile, fans have also speculated a potential love triangle involving Ashley Mitchell, Nelson Thomas and Berna Canbeldek.

Edited by Siddharth Satish