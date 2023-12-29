Are Cardi B and Offset back together? Fans react as Chinese influencer shares picture of couple allegedly shopping together

Cardi B, the American rapper and actress, was allegedly spotted with her estranged husband, Offset, while on a shopping spree in New York on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Instagram user @sssyxjaaaaas posted two pictures on her story, a selfie with the 31-year-old rapper and a photo with Offset separately. This led many fans to believe that the couple had been in each other's company, as per Access Hollywood.

However, Cardi went off on her fans a day later, denying all assumptions of reconciliation, instead claiming the only people "talking sh*t about" her are her fanbase. Netizens have given their opinion about the pictures of Chinese influencers, and some of them are skeptical about whether the pictures are recent or not.

Fan pictures Cardi B and Offset allegedly spending time with each other in New York City

Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and got married that same year. They share two children: a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. The Bodak Yellow rapper had filed for divorce from her husband in September 2020, but the two got back together in October of the same year.

As per XXL, the rapper recently announced that she was single on Instagram Live on December 10, saying:

"I been single for a minute now. I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

On December Thursday, Instagram user @sssyxjaaaaas posted an Instagram story with two photos of the pair attached separately. Cardi B donned a pink hoodie and showed off her red nails in the selfie. As per Page Six, the nails were confirmed to be recent because of her Instagram Story in which she visited Torrisi, an Italian restaurant.

Offset wore a black hoodie in @sssyxjaaaaas' photo while in New York City. He was pictured with another fan in the same outfit. The Chinese influencer tagged both celebrities and wrote "luckyyy me" as a caption. It cannot be determined if the couple was shopping together when the pictures were taken or if @sssyxjaaaaas met them separately, as per XXL.

However, many netizens went on social media to comment about the pair's alleged recent outing. They believes the breakup could be a publicity stunt, while some were not convinced that they were together. Some of the reactions are given below.

Some netizens pointed out that the pictures could be fake because the rapper's nails were pink in recent posts. However, Cardi B changed the pedicure, as seen on her Instagram Story only a few hours ago, showing she had red ones in New York, as per Access Hollywood.

On December 29, 2023, two days after the pictures surfaced on the internet, Cardi B went on Spaces. According to X's feature, Spaces is a way to have live audio conversations with anyone on the platform.

She went off on her fans, claiming that the only people spreading rumors about a reconciliation with Offset are her fanbase. She yelled:

"Shut the f*ck up! Did I confirm anything? I search my name and the only one talking sh*t is my fans! Leave me the f*ck alone. B*tch ya'll heard that I'm back with the n*gga outta my mouth? No!"

Cardi B added that neither she nor Offset have confirmed that they were back together, as per XXL.