Are Clay and AD from Love Is Blind season 6 still together?

The Love is Blind season 6, which aired on February 14, 2024, brought together Amber Desiree Smith and Clay Gravesande. Sparks flew between them in the pods, and they left the show engaged.

Their story resonated with viewers as they navigated the early stages of their bond. Speculation continues regarding their current relationship status, as social media posts provide hints but no definitive confirmation of marriage. While the couple has filed for marriage, they haven’t yet arranged a marriage ceremony.

AD and Clay relationship status post-Love Is Blind season 6

The relationship between Amber Desiree (AD) and Clay, following their engagement on Love Is Blind season 6, remains a subject of speculation. Despite mutual social media engagement, with Clay notably liking AD's posts, there has been no explicit confirmation of their current relationship status.

Further muddying the waters, the couple applied for a marriage license in early May 2023 in Mecklenburg County, N.C., yet there is no subsequent record of a marriage ceremony, as per Distractify. This gap in the public record has left fans and followers piecing together clues, trying to ascertain the nature of their relationship post-show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about their current relationship status, the couple chose to maintain privacy and gave an unspecified answer.

Clay stated, “TBD.” On the other hand, AD said,

“I would say you would have to wait and see.”

Moreover, AD did state the reason she chose Clay over Matthew Duliba.

“When he was able to let go of the player and that weird energy, I was like, 'OK, I can let him in a little bit more.'”

AD and Clay's journey began in the pods, where they connected emotionally without the benefit of physical sight. Clay's initial emphasis on physical attraction in Love is Blind season 6 raised concerns for AD, sparking conversations about the importance of physical versus emotional connections in a relationship.

Despite these early hurdles, their engagement marked a significant step forward, symbolizing their commitment to exploring their relationship outside the pods.

Throughout their journey on Love Is Blind, AD and Clay encountered several challenges that tested the strength and depth of their relationship. One of the most notable issues arose during their engagement trip, where Clay's comments about AD's body and dietary habits sparked significant controversy among viewers.

Before her relationship with Clay grew, AD connected with Matthew on the show. Matthew, a senior financial advisor, was known for his distinct communication style and approach to the dating process in the Love is Blind season 6 pods, which included expressing similar sentiments to multiple women, including the desire to ask their fathers for their blessing before proposing.

This behavior led to a moment of realization for AD and another contestant, Amber, who decided to leave the pods upon discovering Matthew's duplicity. AD, on the other hand, redirected her focus towards Clay, leading to their engagement.

Clay expressed being completely flabbergasted upon learning about AD's connection with Matthew, a revelation that prompted him to reevaluate his approach to the relationship and the competition inherent in the show's format.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Wednesday, February 21.

