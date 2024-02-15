Love is Blind season 6 episodes 7-9: Release date, what to expect, and more

Once again, the pods are buzzing with activity as Love is Blind has returned for a sixth season. Netflix's hit social experiment show Love is Blind premiered its sixth installment on February 14, 2023, and what better occasion to mark the premiere other than Valentine's Day itself? However, this time, Netflix hasn't released all the episodes together and is following a phased manner of release of the episodes.

The first six episodes of Love is Blind season 6 have already set the ball rolling in favor of the Netflix show. The first half of episodes that were released on Valentine's Day have ushered in a fresh batch of singles seeking love in the pods.

The second half of the episodes of Love is Blind season 6—episodes 7-9—are expected to premiere on February 21, 2024. The upcoming episodes will continue in the tradition of the show and investigate further to determine whether emotional connections will triumph over physical attraction on the Netflix show.

The participants have already started taking their chances, eschewing intrigue and debate about the eventual fate of their relationship at the end of the season.

When will Love is Blind season 6 episodes 7-9 release?

Netflix will not be releasing all episodes of Love is Blind season 6 at once, unlike previous seasons of the social experiment show. Following the release of the first six episodes of Valentine's Day, other episodes will follow suit.

Here's the release schedule for the remaining episodes of the Netflix show.

Episodes 7-9: February 21, 2024.

Episodes 10-11: February 28, 2024.

Episode 12 (finale episode): March 6, 2024.

How to watch Love is Blind season 6? Streaming platforms explored

Since the program is a Netflix original, it will only be accessible on that platform. The network doesn't provide free trials, but compared to its competitors, its subscription may be cheaper for viewers. The monthly cost of an ad-supported basic subscription is $6.99. Meanwhile, premium plans, which enable customers to stream on multiple devices, start at $22.99.

Plans for families and groups of friends are available on Netflix. With these options, users can concurrently access various types of material and manage several accounts. This option significantly lowers the platform's cost because the membership distributes the charge.

What's the latest buzz around Love is Blind season 6?

During the first batch of season six episodes, out on February 14, fans witnessed a new crop of competitors get to know one another before proclaiming their love in the pods.

The most recent season of the popular Netflix dating series presented viewers with eight possible couples after the fifth season only featured three couples—even though more were engaged. Several of the competitors in season six found themselves in romantic triangles and found it difficult to deal with their emotions at the beginning of the journey, as per Today.com.

Ten of the contestants felt they were ready to get engaged without seeing each other after crying a little and sharing a few embarrassing moments.

After that, the five recently engaged couples—Amy and Johnny, Amber Desiree and Clay, Chelsea and Jimmy, Jeramy and Laura, and Kenneth and Brittany—traveled to the Dominican Republic to see if the emotional and physical ties they had developed in the pods held true.

When the couples saw each other for the first time in episode 6, there were strong feelings and a few envious moments. The episode concluded on a cliffhanger, implying that the five couples that moved in together in Charlotte, North Carolina, may have some challenges.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE