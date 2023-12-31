Are Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie from Married At First Sight season 9 still together? Relationship updates

Married At First Sight season 17 is on the roll with new drama and explosive twists. The reality TV show features strangers legally marrying each other as they meet for the first time. The pairs are selected by a group of relationship experts who also help the spouses navigate their bond on the show.

The couples stay together for a brief time and even take a honeymoon trip together. After returning, they must choose to either stay together or get a divorce. Things often get juicy and turbulent as spouses try to adjust to their new lives. While some couples don’t make it past the honeymoon, a few stick together.

One pair to fit the latter category is Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie from Married At First Sight season 9. Four years after the show, the couple are still happily married and have become proud parents to a son.

Relationship status of Married At First Sight season 9 couple Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

Hailing from North Carolina, operations manager Deonna married unseen Gregory, an owner of a math learning center based in Maryland, on Married At First Sight 9. It was in 2019 when viewers watched the pair trust relationship experts and say “I do” at the altar. The couple went on to build a strong relationship on the show with love and faith.

On Decision Day, they chose to remain married and have been together ever since. The couple continues to share daily updates of their lives on social media. Notably, they also made an appearance on season two of Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, which saw them juggling life amid the pandemic.

Deonna and Gregory were among the 11 other couples who safely documented their lives as husband and wife from their home. For the Married At First Sight season 9 pair, their feature was all about chronicling their journey to parenthood as they were on the cusp of welcoming a baby into their lives.

It was in September 2022 that the duo publicly announced they were expecting their first child together. Later in February 2023, Deonna gave birth to their son, Declan. Also, in March 2023, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary on a happy note. Deonna shared a loving photograph of herself hugging her husband on Instagram and wrote:

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 years full of love and laughter. We’ve been putting a smile on each other’s faces since the day we met! Lol. And I can’t wait to see what else the future holds for us. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner! Love you! Happy Anniversary, Love!”

Similarly, even Gregory paid a sweet tribute to his ladylove on social media alongside a heartwarming note that read:

“*cue Tony! Toni! Toné!* *clears throat* sings ‘Do you know what today is?’ I didn’t want to bore y’all with a bunch of photos of us, so I figured I’d post our most recent photo and the first time we met 4 years ago. Happy anniversary boo Deonna McNeill Okotie!”

Besides Deonna and Gregory, pair Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson decided to stay married on Married At First Sight season 9.

Elizabeth, an account executive, trusted the experts while navigating her bond with Jamie, a financial technician. They remained together for years but called it quits shortly before their fourth anniversary. Elizabeth and Jamie are now in the process of getting a divorce.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing season 17, the five couples who wed unseen are Becca-Austin, Brennan-Emily, Clare-Cameron, Lauren-Orion, and Chloe-Michael. Among them, Lauren and Orion asked for a divorce soon after returning from their honeymoon. Viewers can keep up with the drama of the latest season every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.