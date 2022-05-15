Are Elizabeth Olsen and Danielle Haim friends? Actress remarks on 'Licorice Pizza' star's acting skills during polygraph test

On Friday, May 13, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen appeared on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, where the actress was asked about her co-stars and Danielle Haim. However, the actress was left in an awkward situation after being caught lying during the polygraph test about Danielle Ham and her performance in Licorice Pizza.

Olsen was asked whether she was a better actress than Haim, her high school friend. While initially, Olsen answered the question honestly, the follow-up question left the actress in a pickle.

Last year in Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Olsen revealed that she had attended high school with Danielle Haim. The WandaVision star further said:

“She was just like the coolest person in the world and I was really intimidated by her and her group of friends. They would play at my best friends’ summer pool party every year.”

What did Elizabeth Olsen say about Danielle Haim in Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test?

The 33-year-old Los Angeles native was asked if Olsen thought she was a better actress than Haim. Olsen answered:

“Yeah. Sorry. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she’d agree.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen was questioned about Danielle Haim’s performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza in the following question. Olsen maintained positivity about her friend and commented:

“No, I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn’t have to do much.”

alias @itsjustanx “I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, and I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man. I’ve met his wife, though.”



— Elizabeth Olsen on John Krasinski “I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, and I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man. I’ve met his wife, though.”— Elizabeth Olsen on John Krasinski https://t.co/SMggjRe6Ft

However, the lie detector was triggered, indicating that Elizabeth Olsen might have lied about her liking the film or Danielle Haim’s performance in the movie. Upon being caught with a lie, following which Olsen became highly flustered.

She said:

“F**k, man. Sorry, Danielle. You did great. I don’t know what’s happening. It’s so uncomfortable right now.”

However, in all fairness, Danielle Haim had a very brief role in the film, which starred her younger sister Alana Haim. The 30-year-old actress also received a BAFTA nomination earlier this year for her stellar performance in the film as the lead actress.

Elizabeth Olsen and Danielle Haim’s connection

liv🤠 @haimgron here it is the morning, and i figured with this fine morning i would blow some minds if they weren’t already aware so good morning to danielle haim being super cool and elizabeth olsen being intimidated in high school and danielle and lizzie reuniting ONLY here it is the morning, and i figured with this fine morning i would blow some minds if they weren’t already aware so good morning to danielle haim being super cool and elizabeth olsen being intimidated in high school and danielle and lizzie reuniting ONLY https://t.co/tiO9PtPfRM

Elizabeth Olsen spoke to Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast in January last year. She disclosed that she knew the Haim sisters (Este, Danielle, and Alana) while growing up in Los Angeles. Danielle Haim also attended the same high school as Olsen at some point. Around their graduation, the Haim sisters formed their titular band in 2007.

Both Olsen and Haim, who share the same birthday on February 16 (born 1989), were around 18. On the 2021 podcast, Olsen also revealed that she was intimidated by Danielle Haim for her early fame as a musician.

Edited by Suchitra