Who plays Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange 2? All about Bruce Campbell and his role in Marvel film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally hit the screens. The film, directed by Sam Raimi, sends Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a mind-bending journey through the infinite multiverse to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The film introduces a slew of new Marvel characters into the MCU while revisiting some old favorites. However, one character, Pizza Poppa, a fumbling pizza street vendor who lives in the same realm as The Illuminati, has left a big impression on audiences.

Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Pizza Poppa only plays a minor role in the movie, but he steals the show in two brief appearances. He will almost certainly appear familiar to fans of geek culture, as he is played by longtime Sam Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell.

(Spoilers ahead)

Following Wanda's attack on Kamar-Taj, America's multiverse travel ability is accidentally activated, taking her and Strange to Earth-838. There, they encounter Campbell, who appears as the vendor of Pizza Poppa, an alternate reality restaurant that specializes in ball-shaped pizza.

The pizza guy gets mustard squirted in his face after confronting America for stealing an unpaid dinner. Strange then seduces him into beating himself up.

During his time as a Hollywood legend, Campbell has acquired a large amount of IMDb credits, and with that in mind, these are some parts that audiences may be most familiar with. Campbell also appears in the post-credits sequence in Doctor Strange 2.

All about Campbell's Pizza Poppa

If you're wondering why Pizza Poppa was brought back for the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene, it has more to do with the actor and his relationship with director Sam Raimi. The two have known each other since they were in high school and went on to collaborate on the Evil Dead film franchise, in which Campbell starred as Ash Williams.

They collaborated on three feature-length Evil Dead films, as well as a 30-minute short film before 1981's The Evil Dead. Campbell has since appeared in several Raimi films, including the director's three Spider-Man movies and the 1990 superhero feature Darkman.

Campbell's appearance in the film is essential since it cements Raimi's place in the MCU. There's been a lot of talk about how much creative authority directors have over the MCU films they're in charge of, especially in light of Edgar Wright's Ant-Man exit due to creative differences.

While it's unclear what the creative disputes between Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange 1 director) and Marvel were, it appears Raimi was allowed enough creative control to cast Campbell as Pizza Poppa and give Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness his trademark stamp.

