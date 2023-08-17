Are ENHYPEN’s Jake and Sunghoon starring in a BL K-drama? Viral social media claim explored

Recent rumors about ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunghoon potentially starring in a Boys' Love (BL) drama recently went viral online. The speculation surrounding the same was fueled by an image that circulated on social media, which seemed to be a poster for a drama.

Posted on TikTok by @ch4i1i on August 16, 2023, the poster saw Jake and Sunghoon posing against a clear blue sky. The title of the drama was mentioned as Runaway Pair. The post had fans swooning as they shared their excitement about the same, envisioning the possibility of seeing their favorite idols in a BL series as an on-screen couple.

However, much to their disappointment, it was later confirmed that the news was a rumor, and the image was fanmade.

ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunghoon are featured in an edited poster for a fake BL drama (Image via Wowkeren.com)

The reality behind the BL poster featuring ENHYPEN'S jake and Sunghoon

Boys' Love dramas have been the center of significant attention over the past five years, becoming a cultural phenomenon worldwide. BL dramas are East Asian dramas that depict romantic relationships between male characters, catering to a primarily female audience. Originating in Japan, the trend has since expanded to the other East Asian countries like Thailand, Taiwan, China, Korea, and others.

While BL dramas initially didn't gain as much traction in Korea, the genre's popularity led to the participation of numerous K-pop idols as actors. Stars like SF9's Zuho, A.C.E's Jun, THE BOYZ's Hwall, ATO6's Hyunwoo, and OMEGA X's Yechan and Jaehan have all appeared in BL dramas.

The recent excitement was seen while K-pop fans came across the rumored involvement of ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunoo in a BL drama ultimately didn't come to fruition. It was revealed that the news was an edited image by the TikTok account @ch4i1i. However, the viral post gained much traction from fans.

They even checked for the veracity of the drama on the website MyDramaList.com to check if the two idols had anything lined up in acting. Unfortunately, both their profiles were found missing from the site. MyDramaList.com is a website containing all the information about completed, ongoing, and upcoming Asian dramas.

Fans commented on the edited poster on TikTok (Image via Wowkeren.com)

Interestingly, this account had previously stirred a similar controversy by creating an edited image that suggested actors Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-Yeop slated to star in a BL drama.

Since this duo had been co-stars in the popular 2021 K-drama True Beauty, fans speculated that this rumor might hold some truth. Unfortunately, it was another false claim. The incident served as a reminder of the importance of seeking news from reliable sources only and awaiting official confirmations.

The duo of Jake and Sunghoon shine on the cover of the Cosmopolitan Korea magazine's September 2023 issue

In other news, this dynamic duo recently graced the cover of the renowned Cosmopolitan magazine for their September 2023 issue. Collaborating with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co, the news was shared through Cosmopolitan Korea's official Instagram handle. Coinciding with the magazine's twenty-third anniversary, this milestone was serendipitous for ENHYPEN fans.

In the video and photos released, Jake and Sunghoon exuded an air of elegance, edginess, and sophistication as they were seen in chic and uniquely elegant jewelry pieces. The video also showed Jake in a sleek black under-top and leather jacket and paired with blue denim jeans, while Sunghoon radiated in a black turtleneck and matching jeans. Their well-groomed hairstyles and the exquisite jewelry also elevated their overall appearance, making for a truly attractive cover.

While fans of the group were disappointed by the false BL news, they were also treated with a photoshoot campaign of the very-mentioned duo. To share their admiration of the pictures and videos, they took to Twitter to express the same.

In summation, while the earlier reports of the duo's participation in a BL drama as a couple turned out to be fabricated, their appearance in Cosmopolitan magazine has undoubtedly provided the ENHYPEN fans with a new source of excitement and something to look forward to.