Are Kalani and Dallas from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Relationship updates

90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez are reportedly still dating, according to Screen Rant. Following her split from Asuelu Pulaa due to allegations of infidelity, she is now on her way to making her relationship with Dallas Nuez work and hasn't been very public about the recent developments in her life, supposedly to ward off prying eyes.

In December 2022, 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani began sharing pictures of herself on Instagram, which sparked rumors that she was dating someone else. While fans were aware that the man in Kalani's images wasn't her husband because of the tattoos on his hands and arms, the actress never revealed the identity of her new partner.

Eventually, Dallas turned out to be the man behind the mystery. According to a source who spoke with The Sun in July 2023, the new pair was looking forward to moving in together as their love became more serious.

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani and Dallas' relationship explored

Following 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani's announcement of her divorce from Asuelu, the relationship between her and Dallas seemed to have taken a serious turn. According to ScreenRant, there were rumors that Kalani intended to move in with Dallas' family and that she had previously met them.

After Asuelu and Kalani enrolled in the first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort in an attempt to resolve their marital problems, Kalani concluded it would be best for them to file for divorce. Since breaking up with Asuelu, Kalani has been flaunting Dallas on her Instagram.

On her social media, 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani has been posting pictures of her with Dallas and her sons, Oliver and Kennedy. She does, however, take care to ensure that Dallas' face is obscured in the pictures.

After Asuelu asked her to go kiss someone else, Kalani and Dallas got to know one another. Asuelu got a yeast infection on his tongue after cheating on Kalani once more. Kalani startled him by going out and meeting a man he hadn't expected her to.

For the benefit of Asuelu and their children, Kalani was prepared to move away from Dallas. To give Asuelu another chance, she even blocked Dallas' number when she was at the Florida resort. But Asuelu continued to undermine Kalani's confidence.

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani saw Asuelu go through his phone and erase a few messages. Kalani eventually unblocked Dallas, and he took off for the resort. She didn't tell Asuelu that she spent the night with him. Dallas treated her so well throughout their relationship that it led her to conclude that being with him was the best thing that could ever happen to her.

However, given that Dallas is her rebound and that rebound relationships typically don't last, Kalani might be in for some heartache. Kalani continues to exercise caution when disclosing too much about her connection with Dallas on social media.

Though Kalani is a well-known reality TV personality and 90 Day: The Last Resort was undoubtedly not her final appearance, he has stated she has no interest in joining the franchise.

Dallas and Kalani may soon be the stars of a new spin-off, which would help the doubters believe their bond more strongly.