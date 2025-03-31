Are Kim Delaney and Dana Delany related? Former’s personal life explored in wake of ex ‘NYPD Blue’ star's recent arrest

American actress Kim Delaney, best known for her Emmy-winning role in the ABC drama NYPD Blue, is currently trending after news of her arrest circulated online. She and her partner, James Morgan, were taken into custody on March 29, 2025, in Southern California for an alleged domestic violence incident.

As per USA Today, authorities were alerted of a “domestic disturbance” at a residence in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles, on Saturday morning, following which the LA Sheriff’s Department officials apprehended the couple.

While Kim Delaney, 63, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily injury, her partner James Morgan, 54, is facing a misdemeanor count of battery, following a preliminary investigation. TMZ reported that the duo got into a heated argument that soon turned physical.

The case is currently ongoing. As per NBC News, Morgan was released on $20,000 bond on the day of the arrest, while her bail status remains undisclosed.

Kim Delaney seemingly shares the same last name as actress Dana Delany, although the spellings are different. The two are not related and haven’t worked together yet.

Dana Delaney, 69, is best known for playing Colleen Murphy in the ABC drama, China Beach, between 1988 and 1991, and received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, twice.

She has also appeared in films and shows including Light Sleeper, Tombstone, Exit to Eden, Fly Away Home, Desperate Housewives, Body of Proof, and True Women, among others.

The New Yorker has also served as a voice artist for the Justice League and Superman franchises.

All you need to know about Kim Delaney’s personal life amid her arrest

Kim Delaney was born and raised in Philadelphia and is the only sister among four brothers, Ed, John, Keith, and Patrick. Her parents are Jack and Joan Delaney, who were a senior union official at the United Auto Workers and a homemaker, respectively. She is a Roman Catholic who attended an all-girls catholic school.

Later, Kim pursued modeling and was signed to the local Elite agency before moving to New York City for better opportunities, following her graduation.

Subsequently, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio and soon became an actress in the early 1980s. Some of her notable projectsm apart, from playing Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue (1995 to 2003), include All My Children, Philly, CSI: Miami, Army Wives, Tour of Duty, and most recently, General Hospital.

Kim Delaney has been married more than once. She tied the knot with actor Charles Grant in July 1984 and later divorced him in 1988. Five years later, she married actor Joseph Cortese, and the couple were together from 1989 to 1994. They share a son named John "Jack" Philip Cortes, born in 1990.

While the exact time when Kim Delaney and partner James Morgan got together remains undisclosed, in October 2024, she took to Instagram and shared a post celebrating their “beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary.”

“10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life…” the post was captioned that was accompanied by a selfie of the pair with both wearing matching hoodies.

On March 14, 2025, Kim also posted an intimate picture with James and captioned it, “Pure love” with the hashtags #lucky and #grateful.

She was engaged to producer Alan Barnette from 1997 to 2006.

This is not the first time Kim Delaney has run into trouble with the law. In January 2002, she was arrested in Malibu, California, on suspicion of DUI after she refused to take a breathalyzer test. Later, she pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years’ probation, paid hefty fines, and was ordered to take a defensive driving course.

In 2003, she was dropped from CSI: Miami reportedly due to alcoholism, and subsequently checked herself into a rehab facility. Two years later, she lost custody of her teenage son after taking him along for a drive while intoxicated.

In 2011, she was also removed from an award ceremony, seemingly for slurring her speech for the same reason. Last year, the Tone-Deaf actress was reportedly sued by a motorcyclist for seemingly fleeing a crash scene in Los Angeles, as per TMZ.

