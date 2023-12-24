Are Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez from Dubai Bling still together? Relationship updates

Among other high-profile couples, Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez appeared in Dubai Bling. The show brings together individuals of diverse backgrounds who share a common passion for opulence and a hint of drama.

At the heart of Dubai Bling, the captivating dynamic unfolded between celebrated radio host Kris Fade and his fiancée, Brianna Ramirez. Yet, as they geared up for their impending wedding, they confronted challenges from conflicting parental views, career decisions, and divergent personalities.

With almost eight years of job experience in Dubai, Kris met him after Brianna's divorce. Their connection sparked on Instagram, leading to an immediate rapport, and they officially commenced dating in approximately 2015.

Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez's Journey So Far

After a four-year journey together, Kris proposed to Brianna in 2019, and she joyfully accepted. The couple shared with their friends on the show that they had embarked on the exciting journey of wedding planning, expressing their desire to exchange vows soon.

Notably, during a dinner with Zeina Khoury and her husband Hanna, Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez openly discussed their decision to undergo couples counseling, shedding light on some past challenges with complete honesty.

Despite their strong bond, Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez faced a challenge during wedding preparations. While Brianna focused on the wedding, Kris felt she neglected her career and urged her to return to work.

This left Brianna feeling upset, as she perceived Kris's expectations and ambitions as undue pressure, given her complete devotion to ensuring their wedding was flawless.

After resolving their previous issues, Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez faced a new disruption with the arrival of Kris' parents. The radio host's disagreements with his mother, Gilda, regarding wedding rituals sparked heated arguments between Kris and Brianna, adding another layer of complexity to their lives.

During the second season, Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez maintained a stable relationship, but the conversation about not being able to conceive lingered. While Kris was not in a hurry to start parenthood, Brianna began to feel a sense of urgency.

To address the topic, Kris cleverly utilized Mona Kattan's shelf to present his proposal to his wife: they would try for six months without unnecessary concerns before considering medical assistance.

Where Are Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez Today?

Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez are joyfully navigating their journey together, reaching significant milestones in their relationship. The enduring couple exchanged vows on March 22, 2022, in a magical ceremony in Dubai, beautifully captured in the season finale.

Adding to the enchanting celebration, the bride and groom shared a poignant pre-ceremony moment with their parents. Brianna's father, who flew in from the US, had the honor of giving her away, enhancing the emotional richness of the occasion.

Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez, along with Kris's daughters, Noushie and Kikki, form a closely-knit family. The affectionate bond between Brianna and the girls is evident, as they fondly address her as B.

Fans of the show were delighted when Brianna announced her pregnancy to Kris on-screen, leading to immense joy for the couple. On November 7, 2023, Kris and Brianna welcomed their precious son, Kruz George Fade, into the world, marking a momentous addition to their family.

Kris shared a post from the delivery room capturing the moment when Kruz was first brought into the world and commented,

"We’re both feeling incredibly blessed and completely enamored with our son. Both mother and baby are doing exceptionally well. A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you who has showered us with love and positivity throughout this remarkable journey.”

The second season of Dubai Bling reached an exhilarating conclusion with the heartwarming revelation of Brianna's pregnancy—a momentous triumph amid a series of challenges and triumphs.