Are Love Island UK's Whitney and Lochan still together? Relationship updates

Love Island UK's two contestants Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowaki joined the franchise in season 10. Whitney entered the villa on day one, whereas Lochan appeared on Day 26. They eventually went on to become season runner-ups, and as per latest updates, still seem to be together. This is not uncommon.

Love Island UK couples such as Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey from season 2 and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from season 3 have successful stories post-show. The two couples are happily married and have children together.

The fact that Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowaki are still going strong is evident from their Instagram posts, where they are often seen posting pictures of each other. In fact, they also celebrated Christmas 2023 with each other.

Love Island UK's Whitney and Lochan's relationship updates

The Love Island UK cast members 25-year-old Whitney Adebayo from Camden and 25-year-old Lochan Nowaki from Bermondsey found true love on the island. In an interview on August 1, 2023, Whitney and Lochan shared their thoughts about the overall experience on the show via an interview with The DailyMail.

When they were asked how they felt after the results for season 10 were announced, Love Island UK contestant Lochan said the results were "shocking." He continued:

"Extremely grateful that the public saw what I saw in Whitney. Being in the final was a real shock. I didn’t have as long a journey but it was an amazing feeling. I felt so blessed. I could have left two weeks ago and been happy and I think it was the same for Whitney. We took everything in.”

The two reflected on their time at the villa and said they were looking forward to meeting each other's families, living together, and spending quality time.

Coming back to the real world, Lochan was thankful that he and Whitney would get some alone time and could have "dates and walks without being on a microphone":

“I’m so excited to spend time with Whitney in our own homes with our family. We are home bodies so it will be nice to spend time with each other. But at the same time having dates and walks without being on a microphone!”

Whitney added:

“We are low key vibes. We will be chilling.”

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Lochan Nowacki posted an Instagram reel to his official account where he was seen happily preparing Christmas dishes with Whitney Adebayo and his mom.

Those who want to see Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowaki's journey on the dating series can stream Love Island UK season 10 on Hulu.