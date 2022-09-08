Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus) cast list: Jalina Brown, Shaylaren Hilton, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Ted Campbell's upcoming TV movie Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus) is all set to premiere on September 9, 2022, on Lifetime. The fascinating premise of the film promises a compelling adventure for viewers who are looking for a good mystery film. At 1 hour and 24 minutes, the film will be rapidly paced and full of mysteries. Campbell wrote the film with Dick Lowry.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

" Zoey is devastated when she learns her best friend, Lauren, has been found dead of an apparent heart attack. Wanting to keep Lauren’s memory alive, her mother, Mrs. Price, offers to place Zoey at the same college Lauren attended, plus cover her tuition. Shocked but grateful, Zoey accepts her offer. When she arrives on campus, Zoey meets Samantha and David, who invite her to join “The Select,” an elite campus club where they’re members."

It continues:

" Checking in on Zoey, Mrs. Price reveals her suspicions that The Select killed Lauren and asks Zoey to investigate them. Unwilling to believe her new friends are capable of such a thing, Zoey reluctantly agrees to investigate the club. But could digging into The Select’s history put Zoey in danger?"

The film has an impressive cast list, including Jalina Brown, Cami Storm, and Shaylaren Hilton. Read on for more details about the cast of Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus).

Jalina Brown as Zoe

Jalina Brown is set to play the main role in Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus). The American actress was born in Tokyo, Japan. She grew up in the beautiful town of Maine, where she discovered her passion for acting at the tender age of six. Brown has since then honed her skills, preparing for a big break.

She graduated from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communications and decided to move to Los Angeles in pursuit of her long-term dream. After some supporting roles in web series and comedy sketches, she landed the role of Zoe in Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus). This film will be her big break into the world of entertainment.

Shaylaren Hilton as Samantha

Shaylaren Hilton will play the role of Samantha in the upcoming Lifetime TV film. Samantha is one of Zoe's first friends on the campus who invites her to join the elite club called "The Select."

Hilton is another LA-based actor who is looking for her big break with Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus). A Colorado native, Hilton moved to LA in search of fame. She claims that she wanted to be an entertainer since the time she was born.

She has previously appeared in Reboot (2022), Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022), and With Love (2021).

Cami Storm as Lauren

The multi-talented Cami Storm will play the role of Lauren in the upcoming mystery film. Cami comes from a disadvantageous background and plans to make things that would resonate with audiences who can relate to her struggle.

Cami Storm has previously worked as the producer and director of the film Dark Winter. She is all set to make her mark with Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus).

Other cast members of Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus)

The other cast members of Are My Friends Killers? (Secrets on Campus) include Jackie Kay as David, another new friend of Zoe's, Iris Liu as Ming, Jennifer Dorogi as Mrs. Price, Elizabeth Singh as Chloe, Marissa Roberts as Det. Todd, and Jeff Lawless as Adam.

The film will premiere on September 9, 2022, on Lifetime. Stay tuned for more updates.

