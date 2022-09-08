Are Nadjha and Jeff back together? Love Island USA Season 4 stars claim to be “friends that sometimes kiss”

After breaking up over an argument and self-elimination ahead of the Love Island USA Season 4 finale, fans thought they would never see Nadjha and Jeff Christian together again. However, their recent loved-up picture from Nadjha's belated birthday celebration sparked rumors of them being back together.

Nadjha recently posted a photo of herself hugging and kissing Jeff. However, she cleared her relationship status, claiming they are "friends that sometimes kiss." In her September 6 Instagram Stories, Nadjha wrote:

"No but really, we're feeling things out and just seeing how things are in the real world. We live far away from each other & we both have a lot of growing up to do! We like to joke and say we're besties bc ppl think it's funny, but we really haven't put a label on our relationship."

Love Island USA Season 4 stars Nadjha and Jeff have faced several ups and downs

Nadjha went to the Love Island USA villa for Isaiah Campbell. However, due to their different interest and Isaiah's love for Sydney Paight, Nadjha left him and moved on to Jeff.

She recoupled with Nic Birchall after Casa Amor, while Jeff, on the other hand, returned to the villa single. After many ups and downs, Nadjha and Jeff got back together, and fans hoped to see the lovebirds in the finale.

However, things did not end well between the couple after Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson were eliminated ahead of the Love Island USA Season 4 finale instead of Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.

Jeff got furious over the result, leading to a heated argument with Nadjha. Jeff was even seen saying "f**k Nadjha" after she apologized to Timmy Pandolfi for Jeff's reaction.

After the altercation, Nadjha broke up with Jeff the next day, and the two left the villa. At the time of their exit, Nadjha said,

"I could have decided to just stay and pretended like everything was OK but I knew deep down that it wasn't."

Talking about the "red flags" in her relationship with Jeff, Nadjha told Page Six:

“There were red flags throughout our whole relationship. It wasn’t just this one instance. I didn’t even know if that fight was going to be aired. I definitely felt robbed of my experience. I felt upset with him because there were so many other times where he had had outbursts like this.”

Further adding:

“He was very, very jealous throughout the entire time we were in the villa. He would just get jealous about me talking to some of the other Islanders. There were a lot of accusations thrown at me. Stuff as little as, ‘Who are you staring at behind your sunglasses?’”

Post the show, things between the two seem to be evolving as Nadjha has forgiven Jeff for his behavior on Love Island USA. She wrote in her Instagram Stories,

“I have a big heart and when I care about someone I want to always see the good in them!”

Adding:

"He sincerely apologized to me and I made the choice to forgive him."

Whether they are officially back together or just "besties" is yet to be seen, but fans are excited to see them together after Love Island USA season 4.

