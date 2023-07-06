Are NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak friends? RHOA alum reached out as Kim goes through messy divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's popular rivals NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have reportedly decided to keep their age-old rivalry aside to show support during their recent difficult life phases. The bad blood that started in season 1 of RHOA has come to a halt, given that Kim Zolciak is going through one of the messiest divorces in reality TV history.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 8, 2023. The former couple announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage. The divorce proceedings that followed suit have been tumultuous as both parties have been hurling allegations at one another to gain custody of their four children - Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

However, NeNe Leakes is seen to be there to support her castmate through this difficult time.

NeNe Leakes shows support to her RHOA castmate Kim Zolciak as she goes through a messy divorce

RHOA has seen its fair share of drama and conflicts over the years, and one of the most notorious rivalries on the show was between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak. The two have even engaged in several lawsuits against each other.

However, despite their well-documented bad blood, the former RHOA star, NeNe Leakes, has extended her support to Kim Zolciak as she navigates through a complicated divorce from her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann.

In a recent interview on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, NeNe Leakes revealed to TMZ that she reached out to Kim Zolciak after the latter had previously reached out to her during a difficult time.

"I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something," she said.

NeNe Leakes also expressed her concern for Kim Zolciak, as the latter has been seen going through a very public divorce.

"I don’t know how she’s doing overall. I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy," she remarked.

Previously, Kim had sent a care package to NeNe after the latter had revealed her husband Gregg had been battling cancer. RHOA star thanked the former on Instagram "for her thoughtful gift."

NeNe is not the only one concerned about Kim's well-being during her messy divorce. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim's RHOA co-star, Shereé Whitfield, gave an update on the former "not doing well" while dealing with her divorce.

"I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad," she shared.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, 2023, after being married for almost 12 years. A physical altercation between the two acted as a catalyst for them to ultimately file for divorce.

Additionally, it was revealed on May 8 that Kim and Kroy Biermann are majorly in debt. They owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes and an additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid state taxes.

The former couple is in a custody battle over their sons, Kroy Jagger and Kash Kade, and their twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Biermann legally adopted Zolciak's older daughters, Ariana and Brielle, in 2013.

Poll : 0 votes