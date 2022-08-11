Are Shital Patel and Niraj Mehta still together? Here's what you need to know about the Indian Matchmaking couple

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking returned for Season 2 along with Mumbai's top matchmaker, Sima Taparia. The series featured the return of three singles from the previous season, along with new singles who approached Sima in hopes of finding the perfect match. Among them was Shital Patel.

Although these singles are accomplished in life and settled to some extent, they haven't been able to find the right person for them. Many have even diverged into the world of dating apps but still found no luck. At the age of 38, Shital Patel also found no such luck and decided to give arranged marriage a try.

Finally, she was able to find someone who matched her criteria, not via Sima but through her sister. Although they were still together at the end of the series, viewers are curious to know if the couple is still in a relationship. Read on to learn more about it.

Here's what you need to know about Shital Patel and Niraj Mehta's Indian Matchmaking journey:

Shital grew up in New Jersey and credits her South-Asian heritage for shaping her into a confident and ambitious woman. After years of searching for the right person, the Indian Matchmaking figure knows what she's looking for and is not ready to settle for anything or anyone less.

During her confessional, she shared that she was ready to compromise. However, if the person only met 60-70% of her criteria, it would be settling and not compromising. She said it would only be a compromise if he met 80%-90% of her standards.

Shital had a lot of things she wanted in a partner. She shared that she was looking for someone who was athletic, had hair, a tattoo, was physically attractive, family-oriented, adventurous, and had a sense of humor.

Sima matched Shital with Viral Kothari, even though he met only a few of her criteria; she wasn't happy with him. The Indian Matchmaking personality didn't feel any connection with Aparna's cousin Avinash Shingwani either, and Shital shared that there wasn't any physical attraction.

While Shital doubted herself at first, assuming that she self-sabotaged her relationship with both men, it turned out to work in her favor. Not long after she met the first two men, Shital was introduced to Niraj Mehta via her sister.

Niraj is a Miami-based radiation oncologist and choreographer, and Shital admitted that he had the biggest heart and was passionate as well. The two quickly fell head over heels for each other. Niraj was kind and complimented her, which made her believe that he was the one.

There were a few instances during the series where the Indian Matchmaking star shared that she wouldn't mind relocating to Florida for Niraj, claiming that he was her home.

Are Niraj and Shital from Indian Matchmaking still together?

During the series, Shital opened her heart and poured it out to Niraj, sharing that over the past few years, she felt at home when she was with her parents and sisters. Shital added that she didn't feel like that with anyone else, but that was until she met Niraj, saying:

"Then when I met you, I feel at home, and I feel safe. Like, home is with you.”

During his confessional, Niraj also accepted the fact that he loved her. Shital also declared her love for Niraj, stating:

“I love him. I love him with my whole heart. I love him. I feel so incredibly lucky that I found him because it’s just the love that, like, I will never find this kind of love ever again. I’m just really happy.”

Now that the series has come to an end, viewers will be happy to know that Shital and Niraj are still very much together and in a happy relationship based on their social media stories.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is now exclusively available only on Netflix.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh