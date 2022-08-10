Who is Akshay Dhumal from Indian Matchmaking Season 2? All about the eligible bachelor from Nashik and his curse

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is back with Season 2 and in eight episodes, it features three returning singles along with a whole bunch of new ones. One among the new singles this season is 38-year-old Akshay Dhumal from Nashik.

Looking to find a bride and get settled, Akshay heads to Mumbai's famous matchmaker Sima Taparia. The Indian Matchmaking star changed her tagline from compromise to patience this season, and urged all singles to be patient when it came to finding their future partner.

Akshay hoped that Taparia would be able to help him find his happy-ever-after. The Indian Matchmaking star has a set of criteria he is looking out for in his future wife. However, Sima shuts it down, claiming that he wouldn't be able to find a woman who matches everything.

With Season 2 out now on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Akshay.

Akshay from Indian Matchmaking runs his family business of poultry farming in Nashik

Before introducing himself, Akshay shared that he was a fighter inside and out. He continued to add that he is currently the world's most eligible bachelor, and added that his mom thinks he's quite eligible. He graduated with an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

The nearly 40-year-old Indian Matchmaking star opened up about how he faced trouble in the dating world as he hailed from Nashik, India. He shared that since it was a small agricultural city far away from big cities, no one was willing to relocate there. Akshay added that he was in no position to relocate either because of his family business that has been there for decades.

Akshay runs his father's business that deals with poultry. Their business first started in 1979 and was initially in the field of injection molding. They now manufacture various products from heaters to watering systems and other commodities that deal with poultry farming. He also shared that there are many things one can learn from animal behavior.

Akshay claimed he wanted an educated and well-rounded woman as his future partner

Akshay shared that he had his chance with dating apps, but never found someone to get serious with. He added that when he was in big cities like Mumbai, he would get 10-20 matches per day, but the minute the women found out he was from Nashik, they would unmatch with him.

When Sima met Akshay and his parents, she asked him what his criteria was when it came to finding the perfect bride, and he had a few things listed down. The first thing was that his potential bride needed to have a good education. His mother added that she should understand the day-to-day activities of the factory.

The Indian Matchmaking star added that his future bride should be open to starting a family and that she should also have a well-rounded personality. The most important thing that he was looking for in his bride was the willingness to put an equal amount of work into the relationship as him.

Akshay had a prior engagement that didn't work due to the want of different things

After meeting up with Akshay, Sima took his picture to a face reader she consulted all her clients with. Though he had nice things to say about Akshay's future, he did hint that something was wrong. He spoke about something bad that had happened in Akshay's past that had created a bad omen for him and was hovering over him.

Prior to meeting with the face reader, Sima set him up on a date with a woman named Devika, who is an entreprenuer herself. Devika is a fashion designer who uses handloom textiles to reduce her carbon footprint. She was also open to moving to Nashik. Though their meeting was off to a positive start, Akshay shared that he got more friendship vibes from her, than romantic vibes.

When Akshay told Sima that he didn't share any chemistry with Devika, the Indian Matchmaking star told him that it would take time. She added that he should meet her again, but he wasn't interested. That's when she broke the news about the bad omen hovering around him.

Akshay immediately realized that she was hinting towards a prior broken engagement that not many knew about. He invited two of his close friends over and had a conversation about it with them.

The Indian Matchmaking star opened up and told them that he had met a girl while he was studying in the U.S. and that they were quite serious. Although she had a really high paying job, she was willing to settle down in Nashik and get married to him. However, when things were brought forward to their parents, her family was quite skeptical.

Akshay opened up and shared that they weren't supportive of their daughter settling down in a small city. Despite all of that, she was willing to leave it and marry him, but Akshay wasn't in favor of that. He shared that he didn't want anything to go against her parents and called off the wedding.

Did Akshay find his happily-ever-after?

After talking to Sima, Akshay decided to take the spiritual route and do a proper puja (ritual) to get rid of the 'Vivah Bandhan dosh' (a bad omen because of his horoscope). Although he wasn't very spiritual, he decided to do it after Sima insisted on it.

Akshay took part in the puja, and after it was done, he said that he felt nice, but that wasn't what limited him to getting married.

The Indian Matchmaking star shared:

"I feel that, you know, I want to get married, so I’m going to get married for sure. When you start believing in something, avenues open up. I’m hopeful of meeting some really nice people."

Akshay went on to add that after this he was sure he would get married, not because of the puja, but because he had now made up his mind.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is ready to be streamed only on Netflix.

