Are The Challenge's Zara and AJ still together?

Zara and AJ, former professionals on Strictly Come Dancing, have raised rumors about a potential engagement while on their romantic vacation in Paris.

Zara and AJ shared pictures, including one that hints at AJ being on one knee, fueling speculation of a proposal. This development comes after AJ's recent breakup with dancer Abbie Quinnen, which occurred after he was found texting another woman.

What's Happening Between Zara and AJ

The Sun reported the breakup between AJ and his ex on a park bench, despite earlier discussions about marriage. Later, Zara and AJ came together on a reality show where their romance flourished. Zara and AJ's recent romantic getaway to Paris has further fueled rumors of a potential engagement.

Zara posted photos, with one particularly catching attention and giving rise to speculation about AJ possibly being on one knee.

AJ and Zara, who first crossed paths during the filming of The Challenge, have formed a strong bond and have been inseparable ever since. Zara, hailing from Monaco and with a distinguished family background, gained recognition through her appearance on MTV's The Royal World.

Who is AJ from the Strictly Come Dancing?

Alex Joseph Pritchard, a British dancer, gained fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2013 and later showcased his talent on Strictly Come Dancing from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, he participated in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Continuing to captivate audiences, Pritchard is known for his versatile dance performances on television.

In 2021, AJ Pritchard made his acting debut on Hollyoaks, receiving mixed reviews. He later demonstrated resilience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022, reaching the finals. In 2023, he continued his reality TV journey by competing in The Challenge UK.

Aj's past relationship

Dancer Abbie, 25, tearfully revealed to Sun, stating;

“I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart". AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together for ever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me."

Abbie recounted how, after a romantic holiday in Turkey and plans for engagement, AJ Pritchard's behavior changed dramatically during the Channel 5 reality show The Challenge filming. Upon his return, she discovered he had been messaging another woman and, in a sudden turn of events, he ended their relationship, expressing no love or desire to be together.

Who is Zara Zoffany from Battle for a New Champion 2023?

Zara participated as a contestant on season 39 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, showcasing her resilience and determination to conquer various challenges. In the current season, a fresh group of contenders is determined to secure victory and claim the throne.

Zara, a graduate of Instituto Marangoni in fashion design, is celebrated for her creation of stunning couture evening gowns. Beyond her design expertise, she owns the esteemed brand Zara Zoffany Couture.

Zara's net worth, estimated at around $280K by Celebritate, is on an upward trajectory fueled by her increasing prominence. Her participation in Battle for a New Champion has opened doors to lucrative opportunities in brand sponsorships and modeling, pointing towards a promising future.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here