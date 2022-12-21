Are all Too Hot To Handle seasons filmed at Turks and Caicos islands? Details explored

Too Hot To Handle, Netflix’s dating reality show with a twist features 10 singles who are unaware of the show that they’re a part of.

The 10 singles are not allowed to get physically intimate while spending around six to eight weeks in a beautiful villa. The show has made its mark for featuring gorgeous locations and picturesque backdrops to make the atmosphere more romantic.

The beautiful filming location often has viewers wondering where the contestants are kept during their time on the show. Too Hot To Handle seasons 2, 3, and 4 are shot at the Turks and Caicos Islands, while season 1 was shot in Mexico.

Too Hot To Handle locations explored

One of the most popular dating reality shows, Too Hot To Handle showcases people falling in love. To make the process possible, the creators choose picturesque and romantic locations where the singles are allowed to mingle, but without getting physical.

Since season 1, the creators have managed to find hidden gems where contestants live with each other for six to eight weeks as part of the filming.

In an interview with Oprah Daily in 2020, the Netflix series creator Laura Gibson stated that they “literally scoured the world” to find an appropriate location for the show. She added that they went everywhere and there was a really high bar, but the location that they ultimately chose lived up to everyone’s expectations.

The location in Mexico

Season 1 was shot at the Casa Tau estate in Punta Mita, which is situated in Nayarit, Mexico by the Banderas Bay in the Pacific Ocean. The property is 1500 square miles and was developed to be a hideaway for the rich almost two decades ago.

The property is described as "spectacular," "breathtaking," and comes with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, accompanied by waitstaff, a butler, and a private chef. Other amenities include an infinity pool, spa, a bocce court, billiards, ping-pong, water sports, and massage therapists. According to Trip Advisor, the Too Hot To Handle villa costs $15,660 a night.

Luxury Retreats said about the property:

"Located on the sandy beachfront of the prestigious Punta Mita Community in Los Ranchos, Mexico, Casa Tau is the perfect destination for a large family reunion, golf trip, or corporate retreat."

The location at Turks and Caicos Islands

Too Hot To Handle seasons 2 and 3 were filmed at the Turtle Tail estate in Turks & Caicos Islands. The 8,000 square-foot villa has two private beaches, a movie theatre, a gym, a tennis court, a hot tub bathroom with huge stone tubs, a dressing room, a workshop, a meditation area, a 12-seat cabana, and an in-house private chef.

Celebrities such as Rihanna and P Diddy have previously been guests at the luxurious sea-facing property which costs approximately $10,000 per night.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 was also filmed in Turks & Caicos Islands but on a different property. The singletons in season 4 spent the span of the show at Emerald Pavilion, a luxury beachfront estate on Grace Bay beach.

The villa contains seven rooms and can house a total of 16 guests at a time. It is known for its scenic views and wealthy guests. The villa also comes with a butler, a chef, a personal concierge, a gardener, a pool person, a property manager, and a housekeeper.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 recently aired and featured 10 singles who were later on accompanied by wildcard entries, with Nick and Jawahir taking home the cash prize.

Poll : 0 votes