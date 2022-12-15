"Shawn is so unbelievably corny": Fans slam Shawn for calling Jawahir a "black queen" on Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired its much awaited final four episodes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 03:01 am ET on Netflix. The last few episodes focused on the final stages of the competition where the hopeful singles were looking to establish emotional connections, while resisting the temptations to physical intimacy in an effort to earn the cash prize and win the title. They were put to the ultimate test as they tried not to break the rules and lose hefty amounts.

While some cast members had formed strong connections early on in the show, the arrival of new charming individuals definitely stirred the pot. Among them was Shawn, who chose Kayla as his date, putting her relationship with Seb in jeopardy. When that didn't work out, he entered the house and called Jawahir a "black queen," and tried to form a connection with her.

Jawahir, for her part, also got swayed initially and went back and forth between her the newbie and her original connection Nick. Fans slammed Shawn for terming Jawahir a "black queen," and putting her relationship with Nick in jeopardy. One tweeted:

#1 morocco supporter 🇲🇦🇲🇦 @beomgyusicarus #toohottohandle shawn is so unbelievably corny my god. any black man who says “i love my beautiful black queens” on tv does not date black women irl shawn is so unbelievably corny my god. any black man who says “i love my beautiful black queens” on tv does not date black women irl 😭😭 #toohottohandle

A look at Shawn's connection with Jawahir on Too Hot To Handle

Ahead of Too Hot To Handle Episode 7, four couples, Nick and Jawahir (Jawa), Seb and Kayla, James and Brittan, and Creed and Flavia, were going strong when Lana decided to rest their temptations by bringing in new arrivals - Shawn and Imogen. The newcomers chose Kayla and Creed to go on dates respectively.

While Shawn's date with Kayla didn't work out as it was cut short with Seb pressing the red buzzer, the newbie entered the house and confessed:

"Kayla and Seb definitely have a strong connection. I'm definitely disappointed, but at the same time, I'm already putting my mind to the next."

When fellow Too Hot To Handle cast member Ethan asked who he found attractive amongst the group of women, Shawn hinted at being attracted to Jawa and said:

"I love my Black queens, of course, but I'm definitely open to everything else, so."

Later on, Jawa confessed to being attracted to Shawn and that Lana had sent him there to mess with her head. The newcomer was also open to exploring a connection with her as he realized she made a lot of eye contact. The following day, Nick noted that his connection with Jawa was stronger than ever, but with Shawn's appearance, she was acting differently.

Addressing Jawa as his "beautiful black queen" once more, Shawn sat down to have a chat with the Too Hot To Handle star. She confessed to being curious about the newcomer and the duo had a great time bonding. But she also cared deeply about Nick and wanted to have an honest conversation with him.

After Lana hosted a party for the newcomers, Jawa got to talk to Nick and confessed to wanting to get to know Shawn. She, however, also mentioned that she really liked Nick but was scared of the commitment. In a confessional, the star said:

"I tend to doubt myself whenever I give myself to someone. Being adopted has caused me to think that I'm not worthy of love because they will abandon me."

Jawa connected with Shawn the next day when he revealed that he was also adopted and that they could explore their connection better when they had things in common to talk about. She, however, was still conflicted.

By the end of the Too Hot To Handle episode, Lana asked Jawa to take a call on whether she wanted to explore more with Shawn or stick to her original connection with Nick. Jawa chose to stand by her original connection, following which they made their relationship official.

Fans slam Shawn for calling Jawa a "black queen" on Too Hot To Handle

Fans weren't impressed with Shawn's appearance, terming Jawa as his "black queen." Check out what they have to say.

Jawahir Stan Account @realitvtingz Shawn saying “I love my Black queens” and referring to himself as chocolate?? Mmmm this man does not date Black women.. #TooHotToHandle Shawn saying “I love my Black queens” and referring to himself as chocolate?? Mmmm this man does not date Black women.. #TooHotToHandle https://t.co/OEekMKVQFm

✨A✨ @AfricanDoll__ #Episode7 So Shawn sees that Kayla clearly has chosen to remain with Seb then he immediately diverts to “I love my black queens” for his backup plan, like NAH stay over there. The same old tactic they always pull whenever their preferences aren’t choosing them. #TooHotToHandle So Shawn sees that Kayla clearly has chosen to remain with Seb then he immediately diverts to “I love my black queens” for his backup plan, like NAH stay over there. The same old tactic they always pull whenever their preferences aren’t choosing them. #TooHotToHandle #Episode7

✨A✨ @AfricanDoll__

#TooHotToHandle #Episode8 Jawahir, if Shawn really wanted you he would have chosen you for the one on one date. Do not fall for his “black queen” tactics. What are you doing?! Jawahir, if Shawn really wanted you he would have chosen you for the one on one date. Do not fall for his “black queen” tactics. What are you doing?!#TooHotToHandle #Episode8

yas @adoomies3 Shawn talking about some he was blindsided and didn’t see Jawahir picking Nick coming. Sir they were engaged before you came????? Calling her a ‘black queen’ was not enough my guy #Toohottohandle Shawn talking about some he was blindsided and didn’t see Jawahir picking Nick coming. Sir they were engaged before you came????? Calling her a ‘black queen’ was not enough my guy #Toohottohandle

Juju @ujjjunna Shawn suddenly loving black women after Kayla rejected him #toohottohandle Shawn suddenly loving black women after Kayla rejected him #toohottohandle https://t.co/PkL1q6qoqe

47sDope @47sDope



Me at home “Ew” Shawn after getting rejected by Kayla “I love my black Queen”Me at home “Ew” #toohottohandle Shawn after getting rejected by Kayla “I love my black Queen”Me at home “Ew” #toohottohandle https://t.co/QYBviROUxb

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle documented 10 hopeful singles looking for love but also trying to win the cash prize by resisting physical temptations. While some found their perfect partners, others chose to leave the show single.

All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are currently streaming on Netflix.

