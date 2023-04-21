Are Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah still together? Dating journey explored as the pair returns to Indian Matchmaking season 3

The third season of Indian Matchmaking is full of drama, heartbreak, some potential matches, and the journey of a group of brand-new Indian singles looking for their soulmates. In the aftermath of the Indian Matchmaking season 2 finale, many individuals were left heartbroken while others found their connections. Among the compatible partners was fierce, strong, and independent Viral Joshi who connected well with Aashay Shah.

Viral Joshi communicated to host Sima Taparia from the beginning of Indian Matchmaking how Viral Joshi wanted a partnership where responsibilities were equally divided. Furthermore, Viral Joshi stated that she only wanted someone to be her true significant other, not her "other half." In Viral Joshi's words, “Be a boss, Date [Marry] a boss. Build an empire.”

According to Viral Joshi's description of herself, she is Gujrati, has completed her education, is an only child, loves her work, is debt-free, self-made, and loves to travel. The criteria she is seeking in a husband are the same as those she is seeking in herself. During her journey on the show, she met New York-based optometrist Aashay Shah.

After meeting him for the first time, Viral Joshi was impressed with him and both had a mutual liking for each other, but neither of them confirmed their relationship. According to the show, their relationship will grow in Indian Matchmaking season 3.

Are Aashay Shah's qualities in line with those that Indian Matchmaking cast member Viral Joshi looks for in a husband?

When Viral presented Sima with her list of criteria for her future partner, Sima advised her to expect only 60 to 70% of her standards to be met. In contrast, Viral Joshi clarified how she was not asking for anything she was unable to provide.

Although Viral Joshi initially struck a chord with Viral Kothari and Jaymin Mehta, she didn't feel the attraction, connection, and long-term compatibility with them. Sima then introduced her to Aashay, and Viral was immediately impressed by his personality upon meeting him.

During season 2, she mentioned how not just his Gujarati background and intelligence impressed her, but also his physicality and family ties. She revealed that seeing his tattoos was a plus for her when they were indoor rock climbing on their date.

Both individuals were involved in a small argument during season 2 of the show, but that only demonstrated how serious they were about each other. During season 2, Aashay said:

“I feel like when you find the right person — when you feel like you have the right person with you — I feel like it makes it worth the effort… I feel like with us, I feel like you’re everything I’m looking for.”

Although Viral Joshi told Aashay that she only 'liked' him, she confessed to the camera that he was all she sought in a partner. She described him as "ten out of ten." Despite not confirming their relationship status on the show, both stars follow one another on social media.

The upcoming season of Indian Matchmaking has a lot to offer fans

For season 3 of the show, everyone's favorite matchmaker, Sima Taparia, is back. The show follows the journey of single South Asians in India in their quest to find a spouse. Netflix's Tudum has the following to say about what's coming this season:

"This time around, Mumbai’s top matchmaker has her work cut out for her, as she draws on decades of experience, traditional methods, and her Aparna-proof intuition to counsel clients both old and new."

There will be a mix of previous season's cast members as well as some newcomers this season. Indian Matchmaking season 3 will have eight episodes available on Netflix starting Friday, April 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes