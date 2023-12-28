Are Wendy and Tripp leaving Days of Our Lives? Rumor explored

Wendy Shin and Tripp Johnson of Days of Our Lives deliver the disturbing news about moving to China, bringing closure to weeks of dilemma. Fans, who have been sharing the dilemma with Wendy may speculate about the characters leaving the show for now. According to them, the American soap on Peacock looks poised for some exits shortly.

Set in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, Days of Our Lives revolves around family dynamics and societal interactions. It follows upper-middle-class families in Illinois who go about their businesses, showcasing social and psychological drama. The show has been famous for tackling uncomfortable social issues for decades.

Revelation from Tripp and Wendy hint at their exit from Days of Our Lives

In the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on December 27, 2023, Tripp and Wendy discussed her dilemma over love and duty. While enjoying her vacation with Tripp, Wendy was sad about Li’s death and how it affected her parents.

The scene showed Tripp and Wendy sitting on a park bench, discussing their upcoming plans to meet Ava. That was when Wendy confronted her dilemma again. While her mom wanted her to move to China, she had been planning a life with Tripp. Tripp reciprocates the same feeling towards her as the storyline of Days of Our Lives shows.

As such, Wendy dreaded calling her mom since she knew the point of the discussion. Tripp assured her that he would respect her choice, whatever she decides, even though he wanted her to stay in Salem. He then went off to get hot chocolate for her while she pondered her problem.

The next scene in the Days of Our Lives episode showed Melinda passing by as Wendy was in deep thought. Being sorry about Li’s death, she sat down with Wendy. While Wendy tried to hold on to her grudge towards Melinda for her role in getting Li’s confession, Melinda also regretted it.

She assured Wendy that she liked Li as he was a good person who made mistakes just for love. She regretted not being open to love rather than focusing on her ambition. She further revealed that she found herself unworthy of love. However, she praised Wendy and wished her all the good things in life.

As the two women were thawing towards each other, Wendy took the opportunity to disclose her dilemma in front of Melinda. In return, Melinda asked her what she wanted.

When Tripp returned with two servings of hot chocolate and asked Wendy if everything was okay, she replied with a “More than okay” after exchanging glances with Melinda.

In the surprising ending to the episode, Ava met Tripp and Wendy in the Square, when Tripp announced having important news to share. While Ava expected an announcement of marriage, Wendy declared she was moving to China to be with her parents. Before Ava could react, Tripp added that he was moving with Wendy, bringing disappointment for Ava.

Why are Wendy and Tripp exiting Days of Our Lives?

While there is no official confirmation, the plot seems to point towards Wendy and Tripp’s exit from Days of Our Lives. As portrayed by Victoria Grace, Wendy Shin has been entertaining fans with her relationship with Tripp Johnson, played by Lucas Adams, and making vital decisions in her equations with other characters.

She officially debuted in October 2022 and presented love, choice, duty, and loyalty complexities. Lucas’s Tripp debuted in 2016 and has been moving in and out of the show since.

However, Wendy and Tripp’s equation did not spark much interest among fans, and the writers could not chart a proper character development and story arc for them. The two characters were losing their draw with very little drama to play.

Will Wendy and Tripp return to Days of Our Lives in the future?

While the recent announcement about Wendy and Tripp moving to China may have surprised and disappointed some viewers, Days of Our Lives is known to have brought back characters after writing them off.

While Lucas has had multiple exits and re-entries in the show, this will be Grace’s first exit. If Ava is in trouble with her drug dealing or if Stephanie, Kayla, or Steve need him, Tripp may return to Days of Our Lives. Some plot twists may bring Wendy back into the show as well.

As it is too early to predict the future of the two characters, viewers can continue watching Days of Our Lives on weekdays on Peacock to know the story's direction.