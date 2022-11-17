Ari Lennox Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced a US tour in support of her album Age/S*x/Location. The 27-date tour will kick off next year in Las Vegas on January 26 and conclude on March 28 in Washington, DC.
A/S/L is Ari Lennox's second studio album as a follow-up to her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, which was released in 2019.
In August, American rapper J.Cole shared a post on Instagram with a screenshot of a text message from Lennox explaining what the album means to her. Lennox said:
“Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen."
She added:
"Doing things I like to do whenever I want. Learning new things. Allowing that desperation and neediness to fade. What’s for me is for me and I’m complete on my own."
Presale tickets for Ari Lennox’s tour are currently available for presale on Ticketmaster using the code “Pressure.” The tour’s ticket prices begin from $39 and go up to over $99. A general public sale will begin on Friday, November 18, at 10 am MST.
Ari Lennox's 2023 A/S/L Tour dates
- January 26 -- Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
- January 28 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- January 29 -- Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
- February 01 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- February 07 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom
- February 09 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- February 11 -- Oakland, CA - The Fox
- February 14 -- Denver, CO - Summit
- February 16 -- San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
- February 17 -- Dallas, TX - House of Blues
- February 19 -- Houston, TX - House of Blues
- February 21 -- Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
- February 22 -- New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
- February 24 -- Orlando, FL - House of Blues
- February 26 -- Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
- February 27 -- Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- March 02 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- March 04 -- Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- March 05 -- Boston, MA - House of Blues
- March 07 -- Toronto, Ontario - History
- March 08 -- Chicago, IL - House of Blues
- March 14 -- Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
- March 16 -- Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
- March 18 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
- March 21 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5
- March 25 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
- March 28 -- Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
More about Ari Lennox's new album
With guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Chloe, and Summer Walker, Lennox released the album on September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope Records.
Ari Lennox previewed the album with the single titled Pressure, which was a homage to singers Diana Ross and Donna Summer. The song became Lennox’s first solo charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, and it also became her first Radio No. 1 single, landing at number 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.
Ari Lennox followed it up with her second single, Hoodie, and her third single, Queen Space, which featured Summer Walker. She also released a five-track EP titled Away Message featuring songs that were recorded for the album but did not make the final cut.