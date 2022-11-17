Ari Lennox Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced a US tour in support of her album Age/S*x/Location. The 27-date tour will kick off next year in Las Vegas on January 26 and conclude on March 28 in Washington, DC.

A/S/L is Ari Lennox's second studio album as a follow-up to her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, which was released in 2019.

In August, American rapper J.Cole shared a post on Instagram with a screenshot of a text message from Lennox explaining what the album means to her. Lennox said:

“Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen."

She added:

"Doing things I like to do whenever I want. Learning new things. Allowing that desperation and neediness to fade. What’s for me is for me and I’m complete on my own."

Presale tickets for Ari Lennox’s tour are currently available for presale on Ticketmaster using the code “Pressure.” The tour’s ticket prices begin from $39 and go up to over $99. A general public sale will begin on Friday, November 18, at 10 am MST.

Ari Lennox's 2023 A/S/L Tour dates

A/S/L Tour Dates (Image via Twitter/@AriLennox)

January 26 -- Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

January 28 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

January 29 -- Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

February 01 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February 07 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

February 09 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

February 11 -- Oakland, CA - The Fox

February 14 -- Denver, CO - Summit

February 16 -- San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 17 -- Dallas, TX - House of Blues

February 19 -- Houston, TX - House of Blues

February 21 -- Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

February 22 -- New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

February 24 -- Orlando, FL - House of Blues

February 26 -- Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 27 -- Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Washington, DC will hold two shows (Image via Twitter/@AriLennox)

March 02 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

March 04 -- Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 05 -- Boston, MA - House of Blues

March 07 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

March 08 -- Chicago, IL - House of Blues

March 14 -- Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

March 16 -- Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 21 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5

March 25 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 28 -- Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

More about Ari Lennox's new album

With guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Chloe, and Summer Walker, Lennox released the album on September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope Records.

Ari Lennox previewed the album with the single titled Pressure, which was a homage to singers Diana Ross and Donna Summer. The song became Lennox’s first solo charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, and it also became her first Radio No. 1 single, landing at number 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

Ari Lennox followed it up with her second single, Hoodie, and her third single, Queen Space, which featured Summer Walker. She also released a five-track EP titled Away Message featuring songs that were recorded for the album but did not make the final cut.

Poll : 0 votes