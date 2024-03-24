Ariana Madix buys new home in Hollywood Hills amid Tom Sandoval feud

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix seems to have moved on with her life following the notorious Scandoval incident with Tom Sandoval, starting with buying a house in Hollywood Hills.

In Season 10 of the reality TV show, Madix found out that her partner of nearly 10 years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with Raquel Leviss. The heavily documented affair was termed the 'Scandoval incident,' and had resulted in a lot of discussion on the internet.

However, it seems that Ariana Madix is all set to start a new chapter of her life, starting with a home of her own.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been involved in a legal battle over their $2 million Los Angeles property

After the infidelity, Madix and Sandoval have also been involved in a bitter real estate battle over their $2 million Los Angeles property, which they had bought in 2019. While the battle is still ongoing, Ariana Madix appears to have taken a liking to a different home, in Hollywood Hills.

A source told Page Six that the Vanderpump Rules star is in love with the new house. They said,

"Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter."

Acording to the source, the new house is a $1.6 million mid-century modern property, originally built in 1962. The main floor reportedly has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open floor plan. In the new pad, the dining room and living room are connected to the kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.

The second floor is said to have picturesque views of LA, including the iconic Hollywood sign. The house comes with a huge yard, with a seating area and meditation deck with panoramic views.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been involved in a legal tussle since January, when Madix sued Sandoval over their $2 million Valley Village home, which they co-own. Tom Sandoval reportedly denied all the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit and responded with the claim that Ariana Madix owed him $90,000. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sandoval claimed that no sale can occur until she pays back his alleged loan to her.

In an interview for Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Sandoval called Madix petty, for not accepting his allegedly fair offer.

He said,

“Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it's not. She's like, 'Oh, he gave me a s**t offer.' I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out.”

Tom Sandoval went on to claim that Madix has not,

“paid a single bill for this house in eight months' and hasn't lived in their home for two or three months."

"She's being petty and she doesn't want me to have the house. That's the petty [move]. 'I am breaking up with you, and I don't want anybody to have [it].'”

The TV personality also said,

"It's [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That's it. It's like, 'I'm losing at Monopoly, so I'm going to flip the Monopoly board over.' That's what it is."

Meanwhile, Sandoval was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism recently after his interview with The New York Times titled How Tom Sandoval Became the Most Hated Man in America went live. In the interview, he had compared his infidelity to OJ Simpson and George Floyd.