Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Santa Barbara guest house Airbnb: Facilities and everything you need to know

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently announced that they will be renting out their guest house via Airbnb. The No Strings Attached actor disclosed the news in a comedic Instagram post on August 12, 2023. In the video, Kutcher suggested to his wife that they invite "complete strangers" to their Santa Barbara beach house.

The couple called their property an "oceanfront oasis" and mentioned that bookings for the Airbnb begin on Wednesday at 10 am PST.

The pair informed fans that a family of four could have a one-night stay on the property on August 19, 2023. In celebration of the collaboration, Airbnb has decided to make a donation to Kutcher's organization, Thorn, which works to end s*xual exploitation of children.

A family of four can stay at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' beach house Airbnb for $0 on August 19

Ashton Kutcher took to Instagram and shed light on the couple's collaboration with the booking platform Airbnb. The caption of the video posted on Tuesday read:

"It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! #airbnbpartnerBooking opens tomorrow at 10 am PST. Link in stories."

The video saw Ashton Kutcher with his wife of eight years, Mila Kunis sitting on a couch outdoors with their Santa Barbara beach house in the background. The Two and a Half Men actor started by pitching his "really dumb idea" to Mila.

Expand Tweet

He added, "It's dumber than my mustache, I promise." After the Friends with Benefits actress chuckled and asked what the idea was, Kutcher continued:

"I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here."

Mila then asked Ashton Kuther, "Like in real life?" a question he ignored and said, "Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!" A family of four will now have the opportunity to stay at the couple's house for one night on August 19 for $0, as per CBS News.

Expand Tweet

According to Aston and Mila's 'Oceanfront Oasis' listing on Airbnb, the property consists of two bedrooms, one bed, and one bathroom.

Ashton Kutcher's note on the site mentioned that the couple would greet the guests upon arrival and "make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach."

"Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R," the description of the listing reads.

Expand Tweet

The couple's beach house offers amenities including wifi, security cameras on the property, TV, jacuzzi, kitchen, dining, office, towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper, as per Vogue. However, essentials like a washer, air conditioning, a hairdryer, or shampoo, will not be provided at the Airbnb.

Guests can also go on hikes near the beach house and enjoy the view of the Santa Ynez mountains. One can also enjoy "a cup of coffee on the beach" and indulge in "local bites" at nearby shops.

The listing added:

"As actors, entrepreneurs, and parents - we know how important it is to disconnect and recharge - and we're excited to become Airbnb Hosts to share our respite with you."

The couple put a disclaimer at the end of the listing and said:

"As we are inviting you into our home, we ask that guests not take photographs or video without checking with us first."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' collaboration with Airbnb comes just three weeks after Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she will be renting her second house in Montecito via the same company.