“At least they’d be together”: Fans react as reports claim BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook will not be direct successors of assistant teacher Jin

ARMYs have been eagerly anticipating the reunion of Jungkook, Jimin, and their hyung Jin. However, recent reports indicate that BTS maknae line, Jungkook and Jimin, might not be direct successors to their hyung even though they started off in the same division.

Quoting a TenAsia report, Naver News, South Korea’s famous local news coverage outlet, on January 18, reported that Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted via the “buddy system” together, will not be direct successors to Jin.

Despite being part of the same division, Naver News (quoting TenAsia) reported that they would be assigned to different units. This means that while there might be opportunities for them to meet, they won’t be working together within the same unit. These reports have devastated many fans who are now wishing that they all complete their duty safely.

Fans' assumption about Jimin and Jungkook's graduation to Jin's unit goes wrong

As per Naver News, Jungkook and Jimin will not become direct successors to Jin, even after their military graduation. While the BTS maknae were initially assigned to the 5th Infantry Division (where Jin is currently serving) for their first classification, the results of their second classification showed that they had been assigned to different units.

The BTS hyung, Jin, is an instructor at the recruit training center, while Jimin and Jungkook have been assigned to the 5th Infantry Division’s subordinate artillery battalion.

The news outlet further said that the three members are fulfilling their military duties in different locations under the same division. This means they might interact and see each other sometimes, but they won’t receive the same training or train together.

The news of the duo’s graduation had the ARMYs thinking they might become assistants to Jin, who has been in the military for over a year. The anticipation had fans thinking about their reunion after a long time, but unfortunately, there was a different side to the story.

However, learning that the three might be able to meet and support each other, even from a distance, gladdened fans. Here is how some fans reacted:

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together on December 12, 2023. After completing basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, they attended the graduation ceremony on January 17, 2024. They are now set to join the artillery unit, which uses large ammunition.

The Like Crazy singer recently shared his thoughts on completing recruit training through a handwritten letter on the fan community Weverse. He mentioned his and Jungkook’s good health and how the latter has been supporting him throughout. Jungkook also posted a message about his graduation on Weverse by simply writing, “Unity.”

As for the other BTS members, Jin began his military service in December 2022 and is expected to be discharged in June 2024. J-hope enlisted in April 2023, Suga is serving as a social service worker, and RM and V completed their recruit training after enlisting on December 11, 2023.

To fans’ delight, BTS is reported to resume group activities in 2025.