Baby Bandito: All to know about the new Chilean series on Netflix 

On January 31, 2024, Netflix released Baby Bandito a Chilean true-crime drama. Although much time has not passed since its release, the show has been garnering recognition worldwide.

The official description for the show reads:

"His name is Kevin Tapia. But in Europe he's known as "II Baby Bandito". This is the story of the skater that pulled off the heist of the century in Chile."

The show stars Nicolás Contreras and Francisca Armstrong in titular roles. As highlighted in the show's description, the series is based primarily in Chile and chronicles the life of Kevin Tapia who is planning to pull off a heist. The show also centers around the struggles of the character while he tries to navigate through life.

Has Netflix released Baby Bandito?

The trailer for the Chilean true crime drama TV show Baby Bandito was dropped by Netflix on YouTube a month ago. Although the show's trailer did not garner many views, it drew the attention of the audiences who are fans of the genre.

The show has eight episodes in total. All the episodes of the show were released on the platform on January 31, 2024. It stars Nicolás Contreras and Francisca Armstrong in significant roles. The show is also supported by a strong additional cast which includes actors like Amparo Noguera, Marcelo Alonso, Paulina Urrutia, and Francisca Imboden.

Episodes of the show are directed by Julio Jorquera Arriagada, Fernando Guzzoni, and Pepa San Martín. It is written by Valeria Hoffman, Juan Andrés Rivera, Diego Muñoz, and Luis Pérez García.

Is Baby Bandito a good show?

Netflix has recently released Baby Bandito, a true-crime drama chronicling the life of a skater named Kevin Tapia (Image via Instagram/Seriépolis: Solo Series de TV)

Recently Netflix has been acing the true crime genre by delivering one hit after the other. Be it in the English language or in regional languages, the OTT giant hardly misses. Prominent among the hits delivered by the platform in the particular category are Narcos, Narcos Mexico, The Crime Diaries, and the recently released Griselda.

With Baby Bandito the platform has added yet another feather to its cap. However, only time will tell if the show has been able to create an impact on the audience.

Since the show has recently opened up to the masses, it has not been reviewed as much. The viewership count for the show is also a mystery at this point. However, with time it can be expected that the show will be able to catch up.

As has been observed in a similar trend concerning foreign language shows and movies, it takes some time for the audiences to open up to them. But when they do, the results are staggering. An instance of the same is the Spanish crime drama series La Casa De Papel which translates to Money Heist in English.

Although some would argue that Spanish movies and shows are comparatively more popular than their Chilean counterparts, that might not be the case always. This is because, with the popularity of online streaming platforms, there has been a shift in the audience's outlook. Now, the audiences value content over anything else.

Therefore, given the promising trailer and the interesting storyline, one can expect the show to rake in some good numbers by the end of this month.

Baby Bandito is available for streaming on Netflix. All eight episodes of the show are currently available on the platform.