Babylon: Fans compare Margot Robbie's film with Amsterdam after unexpected box office reports

Babylon's unexpected box office reports continue to dominate the headlines. As per Deadline, the film, which was made on a budget of $80 million, has collected $5.3 million over the last four days. The movie was released on Friday, December 23, 2022, and has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.
Fans on social media have been debating the various reasons behind the film's box office performance. One user mentioned that Margot Robbie had earlier starred in another film that failed commercially, Amsterdam.
According to Deadline, Babylon is the ''lowest wide release stateside opening'' for lead actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. The publication has mentioned that due to commercial failure, makers will hold back on spending on marketing. Several other reports have stated that the makers will be hoping that the film will do well once it goes overseas sometime after the second week of January.
Netizens debate over reasons behind Babylon's unexpected box office failure
Several fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Babylon's domestic box office performance. The lackluster box office performance made fans compare the film with another ensemble drama released earlier this year: Amsterdam.
While many mentioned that the film did not do well due to a lack of strong marketing, others were surprised by the results, despite the film having an ensemble cast including the likes of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:
Babylon has been among the most anticipated movies of the year. Director Damien Chazelle has previously directed acclaimed movies like Whiplash and La La Land, which further increased the hype among fans.
Amsterdam, much like Babylon, featured a massive line-up of actors including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others. The movie is directed by David O. Russell.
Babylon in brief: Plot, trailer, cast and more details
The official trailer offers a glimpse of the unique world that Damien Chazelle has created for his ultimate love letter to one of Hollywood's most eventful eras. Set during the 1920s, the film focuses on a number of characters who experience various pivotal changes in Hollywood that forever changed the way the industry worked.
Here's a quick description of the show, according to Paramount Pictures:
''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''
The movie stars Margot Robbie as an aspiring actress looking to establish a career in Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire, among many others, play significant supporting roles.
Critics' reviews for the film have been polarizing, with some raving about the movie's stylistic aspects, strong writing, performances by the actors, and unique directorial vision, whilst others criticizing the explicit visual style and story, among other things.
The movie was released on Friday, December 23, 2022.