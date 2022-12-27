Babylon: Fans compare Margot Robbie's film with Amsterdam after unexpected box office reports

Babylon's unexpected box office reports continue to dominate the headlines. As per Deadline, the film, which was made on a budget of $80 million, has collected $5.3 million over the last four days. The movie was released on Friday, December 23, 2022, and has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

Fans on social media have been debating the various reasons behind the film's box office performance. One user mentioned that Margot Robbie had earlier starred in another film that failed commercially, Amsterdam.

Kudo @ChannGaming @GeekVibesNation Margot Robbie starred in 2 movies this year, Amsterdam and Babylon, both Box Office Bust 🤔 @GeekVibesNation Margot Robbie starred in 2 movies this year, Amsterdam and Babylon, both Box Office Bust 🤔

According to Deadline, Babylon is the ''lowest wide release stateside opening'' for lead actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. The publication has mentioned that due to commercial failure, makers will hold back on spending on marketing. Several other reports have stated that the makers will be hoping that the film will do well once it goes overseas sometime after the second week of January.

Netizens debate over reasons behind Babylon's unexpected box office failure

Several fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Babylon's domestic box office performance. The lackluster box office performance made fans compare the film with another ensemble drama released earlier this year: Amsterdam.

While many mentioned that the film did not do well due to a lack of strong marketing, others were surprised by the results, despite the film having an ensemble cast including the likes of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Andrés from (Earth-8096) @artmachine8096 n @buboniccbabe this year alone, margot robbie’s movies have lost hollywood nearly $200M…



this year alone, margot robbie’s movies have lost hollywood nearly $200M… https://t.co/OiCoEhoNaW Tbh I still don't know how Amsterdam flopped with THAT cast. The marketing was horrendous but you'd think it'd get at least some attention. Same with Babylon twitter.com/buboniccbabe/s… Tbh I still don't know how Amsterdam flopped with THAT cast. The marketing was horrendous but you'd think it'd get at least some attention. Same with Babylon twitter.com/buboniccbabe/s…

TÁRfluencer Jillian @JillianChili In regards to the Babylon BO discourse:



1. PLEASE stop comparing it to Amsterdam, there is a reason that flopped.



2. A movie failing is not the responsibility of one actor



3. Most of the people commenting on the BO start their statements with saying they haven’t seen it! In regards to the Babylon BO discourse:1. PLEASE stop comparing it to Amsterdam, there is a reason that flopped.2. A movie failing is not the responsibility of one actor3. Most of the people commenting on the BO start their statements with saying they haven’t seen it!

Mina Hayakawa @mina_flex Did Babylon even have a marketing strategy? I didn't hear about this movie until last week and now everyone is talking about how it's amazing but flopped. Did Babylon even have a marketing strategy? I didn't hear about this movie until last week and now everyone is talking about how it's amazing but flopped.

jubilant jules @nolanleaks Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant I understand if BABYLON isn’t everyone’s “thing,” but what I *don’t* get is when the same people who complain about Marvel’s monopolization of the box office celebrate the financial failure of original, unrestrained art that is already so rarely given the greenlight these days. I understand if BABYLON isn’t everyone’s “thing,” but what I *don’t* get is when the same people who complain about Marvel’s monopolization of the box office celebrate the financial failure of original, unrestrained art that is already so rarely given the greenlight these days. https://t.co/L82dy1xlK4 babylon is the type of movie that would've flopped in any era cause it's a 3 hr self-indulgent hollywood circle jerk that has a $100m budget the current movie climate is irrelevant twitter.com/ZoeRoseBryant/… babylon is the type of movie that would've flopped in any era cause it's a 3 hr self-indulgent hollywood circle jerk that has a $100m budget the current movie climate is irrelevant twitter.com/ZoeRoseBryant/…

misandrist #666 @1970shorror and were at a point where ppl want their films to have meaning or have the ability to be picked apart. like love it or hate its where we at. babylon probably wouldnt have flopped if it was 2013 but u cant convince me and ppl who are invested into arthouse that theyre gna LOVE and were at a point where ppl want their films to have meaning or have the ability to be picked apart. like love it or hate its where we at. babylon probably wouldnt have flopped if it was 2013 but u cant convince me and ppl who are invested into arthouse that theyre gna LOVE

La chica del Pórtico @Lizzie_AR @AdriCaporusso no way! Amsterdam flopped because of the poorly written script, awful publicity and the overrated cast. There are a few exceptions to the rule, but I've seen that the biggest and the most A-list cast a movie has, the worse it will be. Babylon, I've no idea! I've read great review @AdriCaporusso no way! Amsterdam flopped because of the poorly written script, awful publicity and the overrated cast. There are a few exceptions to the rule, but I've seen that the biggest and the most A-list cast a movie has, the worse it will be. Babylon, I've no idea! I've read great review

LittleRockstarRoyco🧢 @cvstn96 Girl no fr istg babylon is like great gatsby on steroids but with an unfunny cast and revisiting a usamerican era that's been done so many times, nobody outside of tarantino fans cares anymore. And it's meant to be edgy/decadent? Yawn. It's also giving amsterdam,which flopped Girl no fr istg babylon is like great gatsby on steroids but with an unfunny cast and revisiting a usamerican era that's been done so many times, nobody outside of tarantino fans cares anymore. And it's meant to be edgy/decadent? Yawn. It's also giving amsterdam,which flopped

Nice Dude Movie Night @nicedudemovies Blaming Margot Robbie for being the reason why Babylon flopped is dumb as hell. First of all, movie stars don't really draw people to the theaters as much as they used to. Which brings me to my second point: IT'S COMPETING WITH AVATAR! Blaming Margot Robbie for being the reason why Babylon flopped is dumb as hell. First of all, movie stars don't really draw people to the theaters as much as they used to. Which brings me to my second point: IT'S COMPETING WITH AVATAR! https://t.co/n9Z3i6ii4I

Adriano Na’vi Caporusso @AdriCaporusso Can you imagine thinking Margot Robbie is the reason Amsterdam and Babylon flopped? Can you imagine thinking Margot Robbie is the reason Amsterdam and Babylon flopped?

Arbenita Jaha @nita_santi Seeing Margot Robbie get blamed for ‘Amsterdam’ & ‘Babylon’ has reminded me of Khaled Hosseini’s quote, “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman” Seeing Margot Robbie get blamed for ‘Amsterdam’ & ‘Babylon’ has reminded me of Khaled Hosseini’s quote, “Like a compass needle that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman”

Capital Games and MovieClub on YT/Podcasts! @CapitalGamesPod Studios aren’t going to spend double their budget on marketing a film like Amsterdam or Babylon. Why is that?



Because with those films, making money is more of a happy coincidence to what it’s true intention is: gaining prestige and credibility. Studios aren’t going to spend double their budget on marketing a film like Amsterdam or Babylon. Why is that? Because with those films, making money is more of a happy coincidence to what it’s true intention is: gaining prestige and credibility.

Babylon has been among the most anticipated movies of the year. Director Damien Chazelle has previously directed acclaimed movies like Whiplash and La La Land, which further increased the hype among fans.

Amsterdam, much like Babylon, featured a massive line-up of actors including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others. The movie is directed by David O. Russell.

Babylon in brief: Plot, trailer, cast and more details

The official trailer offers a glimpse of the unique world that Damien Chazelle has created for his ultimate love letter to one of Hollywood's most eventful eras. Set during the 1920s, the film focuses on a number of characters who experience various pivotal changes in Hollywood that forever changed the way the industry worked.

Here's a quick description of the show, according to Paramount Pictures:

''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''

The movie stars Margot Robbie as an aspiring actress looking to establish a career in Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire, among many others, play significant supporting roles.

Critics' reviews for the film have been polarizing, with some raving about the movie's stylistic aspects, strong writing, performances by the actors, and unique directorial vision, whilst others criticizing the explicit visual style and story, among other things.

The movie was released on Friday, December 23, 2022.

