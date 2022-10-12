"Mean Girls": Fans slam Shanae and Genevieve for questioning Salley about her past on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode saw the cast members exploring new connections and deepening their romantic relationships that were formed on the beach. The contestants were in for a shock with Salley's arrival and a former contestant's return to probably rekindle a lost romance.

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Salley made her much awaited arrival on the beach. However, Shanae and Genevive, former enemies and now best friends, didn't hold back from asking her about her past. Ahead of her debut on the show, Salley had talked to her ex she was engaged to, to clear things up. When the girls questioned her on the same, she left the series.

Fans were upset at how Genevieve and Shanae treated Salley. One tweeted:

OMAPROUD @OMAPROUD Genevieve bullied Salley to get her to leave as she knew Justin was interested. What a bitchy thing to do and she gets a cliche to help bully. Do not like Genevieve & Shanae. Mean girls. Jealousy. #BachelorInParadise Genevieve bullied Salley to get her to leave as she knew Justin was interested. What a bitchy thing to do and she gets a cliche to help bully. Do not like Genevieve & Shanae. Mean girls. Jealousy. #BachelorInParadise

The official synopsis of Episode 5 reads:

"With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise; but it’s not long before new drama takes center stage. That’s right, Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions."

It continues:

"Then, Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors, and Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach. Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all."

Genevieve and Shanae question Salley on Bachelor in Paradise

After Salley's arrival on the beach after missing three flights, she was received with much skepticism from the beach. Previously, Wells Adams had narrated the story of her missing the flight because she wanted to connect with her ex. While everyone questioned her intentions, it was her stagecoach buddy Justin who connected with her.

Justin revealed in the Bachelor in Paradise episode that he met Salley at the Stagecoach festival and they had instantly connected, but they have not seen each other since then. He was looking forward to building a connection with her and potentially getting a rose by the end of the episode.

However, it was Shanae and Genevieve who got in the way. They instantly started blasting questions to Salley about her missing her flight. While the latter revealed that it was because of work, the ladies felt that she was lying and didn't want to confess about meeting her ex ahead of her debut.

Shanae believed that Salley was wasting her time and was taking someone else's spot. While Genevieve stated that Justin only connected with her because he wanted nothing but a rose from her to stay on the show.

Later on in the Bachelor in Paradise episode, Shanae and Genevieve questioned Salley on her intentions, which didn't sit well with the latter. Salley shot back at the duo and hinted at them being on the beach for the wrong reasons. She said:

"If anyone can't understand that I have respect for the guy that I was with before this, then I'm out. And that's actually why you can't trust anyone on this beach. My gut feeling was not to come. But there are a lot of people here that are also here for the wrong reasons, they just don't say it."

Even after Justin tried convincing her to stay, Salley chose to walk off the beach for good. The cast members discussed her brief stint on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and now even a briefer time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans react to Shanae and Genevieve questioning Salley

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Shanae and Genevieve for questioning Salley. Check out what they have to say.

m🫣 @mizzorizzo Like if anything the producers are the bullies and are creating the toxic environment I don’t see how shanae and Genevieve asking salley about the inconsistencies is bullying #BachelorInParadise Like if anything the producers are the bullies and are creating the toxic environment I don’t see how shanae and Genevieve asking salley about the inconsistencies is bullying #BachelorInParadise

it’s bravo bitch @ItsBravoBitchh Why are Genevieve and Shanae suddenly in charge of Paradise? Their new friendship makes sense because it’s pretty clear that they are both super toxic. #BachelorInParadise Why are Genevieve and Shanae suddenly in charge of Paradise? Their new friendship makes sense because it’s pretty clear that they are both super toxic. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/j8SSuBrTV7

Búcate Plata @aallialexis21 Genevieve is a mean girl. I'm glad she and Shanae finally see themselves in each other. Just miserable and extra for no reason. Pathetic. #BachelorInParadise Genevieve is a mean girl. I'm glad she and Shanae finally see themselves in each other. Just miserable and extra for no reason. Pathetic. #BachelorInParadise

Pabatso @r_pabatso Shanae and Genevieve are truly meant to be with James and Aaron because they are all bullies #BachelorInParadise Shanae and Genevieve are truly meant to be with James and Aaron because they are all bullies #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/2cgZRTixow

Sophia Greene @hell0_itsme #BachelorInParadise I just don’t understand why Genevieve and Shanae care about Salley?! Especially, Genevieve?! Gurl. You backstabbed your man and got a new one! #bip I just don’t understand why Genevieve and Shanae care about Salley?! Especially, Genevieve?! Gurl. You backstabbed your man and got a new one! #bip #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/hjPavSg1lR

Sophia Greene @hell0_itsme #BachelorInParadise I’m now realizing Shanae was right and Genevieve was indeed acting on Clayton’s season. And now they are meant for each other because they’re horrible mean girls lol #bip I’m now realizing Shanae was right and Genevieve was indeed acting on Clayton’s season. And now they are meant for each other because they’re horrible mean girls lol #bip #BachelorInParadise

20 Something Female @20sFemale Women have the roses this week, so it’s really not Shanae or Genevieve’s concern why Salley is there 🤷🏻‍♀️ #BachelorinParadise Women have the roses this week, so it’s really not Shanae or Genevieve’s concern why Salley is there 🤷🏻‍♀️ #BachelorinParadise

nespies @Nespies Genevieve and Shanae suck. First they all searched through Salley’s suitcase before she arrived, then they bullied her off the beach in 15 minutes when she finally gets there. All because Genevieve doesn’t want Justin to get a rose #bachelorinparadise Genevieve and Shanae suck. First they all searched through Salley’s suitcase before she arrived, then they bullied her off the beach in 15 minutes when she finally gets there. All because Genevieve doesn’t want Justin to get a rose #bachelorinparadise

RaiBrant @raiunna Genevieve and Shanae need to focus on their own relationships instead of worrying about Salley. #BachelorinParadise Genevieve and Shanae need to focus on their own relationships instead of worrying about Salley. #BachelorinParadise

This installment of the reality dating series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some contestants have become fan-favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior. As the stakes get higher, will the cast find love?

