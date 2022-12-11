Baking It Season 2 premiere: Who is the richest host?

Peacock's popular food competition series Baking It is back for a second season. The show will premiere on Monday, December 12, and just like the previous season, singer and actress Maya Rudolph will be seen hosting the show. Andy Samberg, however, is being replaced by Amy Poehler as co-host.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Maya Rudolph, a cast member of SNL, has a net worth of $20 million. Amy Poehler's net worth is $25 million, and she charges $200,000 for each episode/appearance in any series. Thus, actress Poehler is richer than Rudolph.

About the hosts of Baking It before the Season 2 premiere

Amy Poehler

51-year-old Amy Poehler is a notable actress, comedian, and voice artist. Her parents were high school teachers, and her brother Greg is a film producer. Amy started acting at a very young age and was a member of her high school's drama committee. After graduating from school in 1989, she enrolled in Boston College while being a part of a comedy improv group.

She was also a part of Chicago's ImprovOlympic and The Upright Citizens Brigade. Amy joined the cast of SNL in 2000 and worked on the popular show for the next eight years. The Baking It host then worked in The Office's spin-off show Parks and Recreation under the character Leslie Knope. The show ended in 2015.

Poehler is also a well-known producer, and her works include The Mighty B!, Broad City, and Welcome to Sweden. Amy was married to actor Will Arnett for 11 years before divorcing him in 2014 and dating comedian Nick Kroll for a year, ending their relationship in 2015.

Maya Rudolph

50-year-old Maya Rudolph is from Florida. She was raised in an artistically driven family with her father, Richard Rudolph, a musical composer, and mother, Minnie Riperton, a famous singer-songwriter. After her mother died in 1978, the family moved to California, where she attended Santa Monica's Crossroads School.

Rudolph graduated from the University of California in 1995 with a Bachelor's degree in photography. She then appeared on many TV shows like Chicago Hope before acting on the big screens in Gattaca and As Good as It Gets. The Baking It host joined the SNL cast in 2000 and stayed on the show for the next seven years as an impersonator.

She has also been featured in Duplex, A Prairie Home Companion, and 50 First Dates. Maya's 2010 film Grown Ups grossed $271.4 million, and her 2011 film Bridesmaids earned her a People's Choice Award and Critics' Choice Award for best comedy.

Maya was recently seen in The Good Place, Big Mouth, and Mapleworth Murders. She has been in a relationship with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson since 2001 and has four kids with him.

More about Baking It season 2

The contestants for season 2 of Baking It who are competing for the prize money of $50,000 are:

Agnes Tamburello Molina

Allen Speigner

April Howton

Corey Holland

George Molina

Jenna Brasuell

Keith Holland

Madison Maddie Howton

Matthew Bardoner

Omonivie Omo Agboghidi

Ravi Patel

Reema Patel

Sharon Sevn Strickland

Shemara Kandyy Pittman

Sydney Brasuell

Yuki Burton

The contestants will make the dishes in teams of two. They will be judged by four real-life "judgemental" baking grandmothers.

Catch the show's premiere on Peacock on December 12, where Poehler and Rudolph will sing a comedy song together.

