Bamboozle Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more 

The Bamboozle festival, scheduled to take place in May this year, has revealed its lineup. From May 5 to 7, the three-day event will take place at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The festival is returning after an 11-year gap and will feature artists including Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf, and Papa Roach, among others.
John D'Esposito, the festival's founder, shared the initial lineup in November and promised to reveal the headliners later. However, he took back his statement and later said:
"Bamboozle headlines this years festival. The festival will not have high priced headliners, as we brought it back to how it started. It starts with a scene. Warped Tour nor Bamboozle ever relied on a headliner, the headliners will rely and want to be part of Bamboozle!"
The three-day general admission tickets, priced at $324.5, have currently sold out. Starting on January 27 at 12 pm, the tier-2 general admission festival tickets will be made available online. The MVP VIP tier 1 tickets are priced at $1638.46 and VIP -Tier 1 tickets are priced at $819.39
Bamboozle Festival has revealed its lineup for 2023
Among the bands on the bill will be the American rock band Saves the Day, as well as others. The group will play their fourth studio album, In Reverie, in full on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.
The festival’s lineup also includes nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, who recently released their sixth studio album, Still Sucks. The album’s lead single, Dad Vibes, was released in 2021. It was the first material the band had released in seven years.
Also among the headliners is American rock band Papa Roach, a popular alternative hard rock band whose most recent release was their eleventh studio album, Ego Trip. The band recently released a music video for a song of the same name on December 9, 2022. They are also scheduled to hit the road for their Rockzilla tour in February.
Check out all the acts of the festival below:
- A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
- Alex Sampson
- Attila
- BabyTron
- Bad Omens
- Blackbear
- Boys Like Girls
- Cane Hill
- Carnifex
- Chelsea Grin
- DE’WAYNE
- Diablo
- E-Town Concrete
- Ellise
- End It
- Finch
- Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm
- Freddie Dredd
- Gideon
- Gridiron
- Hollywood Undead
- I Set My Friends On Fire
- Ice Spice
- Jax
- Joey Bada$$
- Kaonashi
- Kayzo
- Killboy
- Left To Suffer
- Limp Bizkit
- Mayday Parade
- Mindforce
- Motionless In White
- Oz Pearlman
- Palisades
- Papa Roach
- Pardyalone
- Poorstacy
- Puddles Pity Party
- Rick Ross
- Saosin
- Saves The Day
- Say Anything
- Scowl
- Shallow Pools
- Ski Mask The Slump God
- Steve Aoki
- Sueco
- Tallah
- Teddy Swims
- The Callous Daoboys
- The Driver Era
- The Garden
- The Spill Canvas
- The Wrecks
- Trippie Redd
- Valencia
- We The Kings
- WHOKILLEDXIX
- Yung Gravy
Apart from musical sets, the festival will feature amusement rides, a B-Boy dance competition, wrestling exhibitions, art installations, and clowns, among other attractions.
Bamboozle's previous iterations featured acts including Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Incubus, Motley Crue, Mac Miller, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa. The first edition of the festival was held in 2002, and its last edition was held in 2012.