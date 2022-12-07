Rockzilla Tour 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

American rock bands Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach have announced their second co-headlining tour, billed as the Rockzilla tour. The tour, which will include special guests Hollywood Undead and the American rock band Escape the Fate, will begin in February of next year.

The Rockzilla tour will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1 and include 21 stops across the United States before wrapping up on March 5 in Seattle, Washington.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, in a statement, said:

“The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going. We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”

VIP tickets and various presales for the Rockzilla tour kicked off today at noon ET. A fan pre-sale will begin on December 7 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on December 9 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Rockzilla Tour 2023 Dates

Feb 1 – Rochester, NY at Main Street Armory

Feb 2 – Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

Feb 4 – Chicago, IL at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb 5 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Feb 7 – Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center Arena

Feb 8 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb 10 – Johnstown, PA at 1st Summit Arena

Feb 11 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Special Events Center

Feb 13 – Youngstown, OH at Covelli Center

Feb 14 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

Feb 16 – Wichita, KS at Hartman Arena

Feb 18 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Feb 19 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

Feb 21 – Rio Rancho, NM at Rio Rancho Center

Feb 22 – Colorado Springs, CO at Broadmoor World Arena

Feb 24 – Missoula, MT at Adams Center

Feb 27 – Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Convention Centre

Feb 28 – Calgary, AB at Big Four

Mar 2 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre

Mar 3 – Portland, OR at Memorial Coliseum

Mar 5 – Seattle, WA at Angel of the Winds Arena

More about the bands

Papa Roach is a popular alternative hard rock band whose most recent release was their eleventh studio album, Ego Trip, which boasts a total of 14 tracks. They are also scheduled to release a music video for a song of the same name on December 9.

They will head to the UK separately next year for a set of dates there with rock bands Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance after which they will head to Europe.

Also co-headlining the Rockzilla festival is American rock band Falling In Reverse, who recently released their single titled Zombified. The song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Their previous song Popular Monster got platinum RIAA status. As per Blabbermouth, the song has been streamed nearly half a billion times and has peaked at number 1 on the rock radio charts, Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart.

