Bash on The Bay 2023: Tickets, price, lineup, where to buy, and more

Bash on the Bay Music Festival, scheduled to take place on August 23 and 24 this year, has announced its lineup. This is the sixth iteration of Bash on the Bay festival, which takes place at the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island. Pitbull and Luke Bryan have been announced as the headliners for the festival. Bash on the Bay has termed its lineup “part Miami, part Nashville, and all Put-in-Bay.”

Tickets for the Bash on the Bay festival will be available from January 12, at 10 am, and can be accessed via the festival’s official website, or via etix.com. Tickets for the festival will cost somewhere between $89 and $300.

Gates for the festival will open at 2.30 pm on both dates, with the first act commencing at 3 pm. Once the attendees leave the venue, there will be no readmittance.

The event organizer of the Bash on the Bay festival, Tim Niese of 614 Events, Inc., in a press statement, said:

“Tickets for Bash on the Bay are going to be the hottest tickets of the year yet again. Concert-goers can enjoy the resort atmosphere of Put-in-Bay while experiencing one of the most amazing music festivals in the country.”

Luke Bryan and Pitbull have been announced as headliners for Bash on the Bay festival 2023

A press release from the festival describes Put-in-Bay as a top Lake Erie destination, a year-round community, and a summer resort. It is located in Ohio on South Bass Island in the western basin of Lake Erie. It is one of the most popular spots on the Great Lakes. People can be transported to the island via ferry boats.

Line up for August 23, 2023:

Pitbull

Elle King

Filmore

Ashland Craft

KayLyn Pace

Line up for August 24, 2023

Luke Bryan

Brothers Osborne

Dylan Scott

Adam Doleac

Cory Farley

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is international artist Pitbull, who concluded his Can’t Stop Us Now tour in October 2022. He began his career in the early 2000s, focusing on genres such as reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk music. He released his debut album, M.I.A.M.I., in 2004. His hits include the single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), from his fourth album, Rebelution (2009).

It peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the UK Singles Chart. The artist emerged as a pop artist post 2010 and gave out hits, including Give Me Everything from Planet Pit in 2011, which became his first US number-one single. He also released hits, including Timber featuring Kesha and Feel This Moment featuring Christina Augilera from Global Warming: Meltdown in 2013.

Also among the headliners is country artist Luke Bryan, who has garnered nearly thirty No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist, as per the festival’s press release. Bryan has won various accolades, including over 50 major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

His additional awards include six recognitions as CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, and seven CMT Music Awards, among others. Earlier in November, Luke and NFL star Peyton Manning hosted “The 56th Annual CMA Awards”. In February 2023, Luke, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will return for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC’s American Idol.

